Tiana, Moana, and More: All Walt Disney Animation Studios Series Synopses

Disney+will revisit the Walt Disney Animation Studios library for all-new shows inspired by some of the storied animation studios' beloved films, including Big Hero 6 and The Princess and the Frog. Announced during the mostly streaming-focused Disney Investor Day 2020, WDAS will bring to life the new series Baymax!, the studios' first-ever animated series, Tiana, the first Disney Princess series from WDAS, and Moana, The Series, a long-form musical series continuing the high-seas adventure started in the 2016 blockbuster feature film. Disney also announced the next feature film from WDAS, the Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina-starring Raya and the Last Dragon, will debut on Disney+ on the same day it releases in theaters via the Premier Access model started with the live-action Mulan. Highlighted during Thursday's presentation was the next WDAS feature, Encanto, from directors Byron Howard (Tangled) and Jared Bush (Zootopia). Featuring songs from Emmy, GRAMMY and Tony Award-winning artist Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto is slated to open in theaters in November 2021.

Baymax! Baymax, Walt Disney Animation Studios' first-ever animated series, takes place in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo and features fan favorite healthcare bot, Baymax. Created by Don Hall, the Oscar®-winning director of "Big Hero 6," Baymax premieres on Disney+ in early 2022.

Iwájú Iwájú is an all-new original series coming to Disney+ in 2022. The series is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pan-African comic book entertainment company Kugali and its founders Tolu Olowofoyeku, Ziki Nelson and Hamid Ibrahim. Iwájú, which roughly translates to "The Future" in the Yoruba language, is steeped in science fiction. The long-form series is set in Lagos, Nigeria, exploring deep themes of class, innocence and challenging the status quo. Says director Ziki Nelson, "This show will combine Disney's magic and animation expertise with Kugali's fire and storytelling authenticity. Iwájú represents a personal childhood dream of mine to tell my story and that of my people."

Moana, The Series Moana, The Series, coming to Disney+ in 2023, is a new long-form musical series that follows spirited voyager Moana as she ventures far beyond the reef. The studio is once again connecting with storytellers from the Pacific Islands to help tell the stories of wayfinding and other traditions brought to life for generations through oral storytelling.

Tiana Tiana, coming to Disney+ in 2023, is a long-form musical-comedy series featuring the extraordinary entrepreneur who's now princess of the kingdom Maldonia. The all-new adventures explore both Maldonia and Tiana's beloved hometown, New Orleans. Tiana is the first princess to have her own Walt Disney Animation Studios series.