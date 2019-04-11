‘The Sandlot’ Series Coming to Disney+

Disney is developing a television series inspired by The Sandlot for its Disney+ streaming service, Variety reports.

A followup to the celebrated 1993 film, the series is set in 1984 and centers on the children of the original characters, whose 1962-set summertime adventures at a local baseball diamond saw Scotty Smalls (Tom Guiry) learn the ropes of the game under baseball guru Rodriquez (Mike Vitar). Original co-writer and director David Mickey Evans has been tapped as writer-executive producer on the series.

The Sandlot was released by 20th Century Fox, which has since been acquired by Disney in a $71.3 billion transaction.

Evans in March told The Rain Delay podcast the series had already won a two-season order from a then-unnamed streaming service.

Alongside Guiry and Vitar are returning original stars Patrick Renna (Hamilton “Ham” Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael “Squints” Palledorous), Marty York (Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan), Brandon Quintin Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Grant Gelt (Bertram Weeks), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), and Shane Obedzinski (Tommy “Repeat” Timmons).

“When I write a movie, I write it for myself,” Evans previously told The Morning Call of his 1993 classic. “It turns out, luckily for me, when I write for myself and I like it, other people like it as well. I used to question it; I don’t anymore. The minute you start getting arrogant about it, you’re dead.”

A focus on the next generation serves the timelessness of his original classic, Evans explained.

“You can go an entire career, a lifetime of being a writer and never get anything that even remotely approaches that,” he said. “I remain intensely grateful to fans who have embraced and continue to embrace it and keep passing it on to the next generation.”

The Walt Disney Company announced on Thursday its coming subscription-based streaming service will be ad-free and will host series inspired by its Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar brands, among others. Disney+ will launch late 2019.

