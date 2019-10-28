The World According to Jeff Goldblum Trailer Released

Disney today released a new trailer for National Geographic‘s The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The Disney+ streaming series follows Goldblum’s curiosities wherever they may lead him. That includes the worlds of gaming, cycling, tattoo art, and more. You can watch the trailer above. The synopsis for the series reads, “In this new 12-part series, Jeff Goldblum takes us on an entertaining, insightful and playful ride! In each episode he pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history. From sneakers, ice cream, coffee and cosmetics to everything in between, Jeff uncovers how even the simplest things have incredible, sometimes whimsical back stories. Through the prism of Jeff’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new series.”

If you’re going to follow anyone on this kind of journey, Goldblum seems like the type. He did claim that he “lives more in ten minutes than most people do in an entire lifetime.” Imagine how much living he can do in 12 episodes of television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans know Goldblum from appearances in such films as Independence Day, Jurassic Park, and Thor: Ragnarok. Goldblum recently confirmed he’s returning as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 3, along with his Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neil and Laura Dern. “‘You did it. You crazy son of a bitch, you did it.’ Happy as a clam-asaurus to be reunited with my brilliant costars from the original Jurassic Park @lauradern and @samneilltheprop for the next installment of @jurassicworld…coming soon,” Goldblum shared on social media following the announcement.

Goldblum remains optimistic about the possibility he may return as the Grandmaster in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. “I don’t know. Who knows,” Goldblum started. “They’ve got a good imagination. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victora Alonso over there, they know what they’re doing. They make good movies. Well, see if I could contribute anything to what they were doing. I imagine this, that my brother, the Collector played by Benicio del Toro, maybe they see us together. I don’t know. Who knows but my character can do anything. I’ve got my superpowers than all of them put together.”

Are you excited about The World According to Jeff Goldblum? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The World According to Jeff Goldblum premieres on Disney+ launch day, November 12th.