Lost Cult Adult Swim Sci-Fi Series is Finally Streaming Again (& It’s Free)

We have good news for adult animation fans. It looks like this cult classic series, which initially debuted on Adult Swim and was considered “lost media” for quite some time, has finally made its way back to streaming—and this time for free, with the first two episodes uploaded to YouTube as of March 6th after some initial issues with the series copyright.

PSI Cops!, a Canadian animated series, centers on two coworker friends forever, or CFFs, named Kydd and Felixx, a truly chaotic-neutral duo. The pair are considered top detectives at the paranormal spooky investigation agency where they work, also known as Psi Cops. Together, Kydd and Felixx solve mysteries and supernatural crimes using their overly competent incompetence. The series stars Chris Nielson and Bart Batchelor and quickly rose to fan-favorite status while it was airing.

Fans Want More Psi Cops

Reviews of the series are overwhelmingly positive—a rarity for an adult animation series these days, and it’s even drawn comparisons to another cult classic animated series, Xavier: Renegade Angel, which had a diehard fanbase of its own during its heyday. Fans laud it for its interesting blend of existential exploration and ridiculous humor, while also finding themselves drawn in by the whimsical, watercolor-like animation style. “What truly set this show apart was its ability to evoke a range of emotions within me. It skillfully crafted characters with complex personalities and intricate relationships, making me deeply invested in their journeys. The show’s portrayal of human struggles, triumphs, and vulnerabilities resonated with me on a profound level. Main characters should smooch,” said one fan.

“The setting reminds me of early Supernatural, ”brodies” investigating cryptids and such. It’s as if Sam and Dean dropped acid, and this is their fever dream. Kydd and Felix are seriously just as likable as the aforementioned duo. The twists on the typical mythology is an added bonus. I highly suggest you give this one a chance. It will surprise you,” added another viewer. And you know that anything being compared to Supernatural, at least the early days, has some merit for nerds.

While the humor and animation style aren’t for everyone, the fans PSI Cops! has amassed in the few years since its debut seem pretty die-hard, which has surely helped it earn an audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and comparisons to not only Supernatural, but also The X-Files.

Will you be checking out PSI Cops! now that it's streaming for free on YouTube?