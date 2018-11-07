Disney’s ‘Star vs the Forces of Evil’ Funko Pops Are Here

Disney XD’s Star vs the Forces of Evil animated series has been Funko Popped! The lineup includes Star Butterfly, heir to the royal throne of the Butterfly Kingdom, the villainous Ludo, the kind and responsible Marco Diaz, and the short-tempered demon Tom Lucitor.

You can pre-order the entire collection of Star vs the Forces of Evil Funko Pop figures right here with shipping slated for January. Look for a Butterfly Mode Star Pop figure to hit Hot Topic as an exclusive in December.

If you are unfamiliar with the show, the official description reads:

“Star vs. The Forces of Evil” is an animated comedy adventure that follows fiercely awesome teen princess Star Butterfly. After receiving an all-powerful magic wand for her 14th birthday, Star is sent by her Royal Parents to live with the Diaz family on Earth, bringing along her own unique interdimensional style to her new home. Together with the Diaz’s teenage son Marco, they navigate high school and embark on dimension-hopping adventures across the multiverse while keeping her wand out of the clutches of evil.”

In related news, Funko latest wave of Harry Potter Pop figures dropped yesterday, and includes some awesome additions like Hedwig, Ron with a howler, the Bloody Baron, Dobby snapping his fingers, a Ron riding a chess piece Movie Moments figure (jump on that one first), Sirius in animagus dog form, and more.

You can pre-order the entire collection of new Harry Potter Pop figures right here, as well as new Vynl 2-packs of Harry / Dobby and Bellatrix / Voldemort. You’ll also find brand new Fantastic Beasts Pop figures of Nagini and Zouwu here.

