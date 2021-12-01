Disney+ has announced the primary cast for their upcoming non-Marvel superhero show Extraordinary, which centers on a young woman who is the only person on Earth with no superpowers. The cast will be headed up by Máiréad Tyers, who is set to star in Thor director Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming film Belfast. She will star in the eight-part series alongside Poldark’s Sofia Oxenham and Derry Girls’Siobhán McSweeney. Per the official synopsis, Tyers stars as Jen, “a young, painfully self-aware woman who lives in a world where everyone has a superpower except her.”

Per Deadline, who first reported the casting, Extraordinary is one of the first UK originals for Disney+, announced along with The Ballad of Renegade Nell and Wedding Season.

Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael on Channel 4’s Derry Girls, is Jen’s mother, and Oxenham will play Jen’s best friend. Other stars already cast for the project include Bilal Hasna, Luke Rollason, Safia Oakley-Green, and Robbie Gee. The series is written by debut writer Emma Moran and is currently in production, filming around London.