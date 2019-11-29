Disney+ Tops The List Of 20 Most Streamed Shows Last Week

Disney’s new streaming service has come out of the gate strong, amassing an impressive number of subscribers in its first 2 weeks and commanding eyeballs with its original Star Wars series The Mandalorian. In fact, it’s that show’s impressive performance that is responsible for putting Disney+ on the top of the 20 most-streamed shows list this week, and it’s the 2nd week in a row that The Mandalorian has claimed victory over all other shows, courtesy of stats compiled by streaming search engine Reelgood (via BGR).

Now, The Mandalorian was far from the only show to notch an impressive showing on the top 20 most streamed shows this week, as shows like Rick & Morty, Evil, HBO’s His Dark Materials, and Godfather of Harlem helped round out the top 5.

You can check out the full top 20 list below.

The Mandalorian Rick and Morty Evil His Dark Materials Godfather of Harlem Watchmen The Good Place The Family Man Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan The End of the F****ing World Silicon Valley See The Walking Dead The Crown The Morning Show Game of Thrones Mr. Robot Stranger Things The Man in the High Castle Mrs. Fletcher

Other notable showings include Amazon Prime’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (which recently debuted its second season on the platform), and two of Apple TV Plus’ initial offerings, including See and The Morning Show, the latter of which has received positive critical reviews.

HBO’s Watchmen also came in right outside of the top 5 at #6, and continued positive word of mouth might help it break into the top tier. Other stalwarts like The Walking Dead (#13) and Game of Thrones (#16) probably aren’t going anywhere either.

As for The Mandalorian, the show has been a hit with fans, in no small part to the emergence and reveal of Baby Yoda, aka The Child, who has taken fan’s hearts. The adorable character is a big part of the show’s appeal, and while there isn’t much merchandise at the moment, there surely will be in 2020.

A new episode of The Mandalorian is available on Disney+ now. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

