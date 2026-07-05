Disney’s Phineas & Ferb Revival Reportedly Won’t Return Until 2027

It looks like there’s been a serious delay as far as the next revival season of Phineas and Ferb goes, at least according to sources that have reported to DisneyToonz. While Season 6 was initially expected to release in October of this year, it seems that is no longer the case, though there will be a few episodes that are meant to stand on their own dropped between now and the actual release of the 6th season—Halloween and Christmas episodes that will debut on October 2 and December 2, 2026, respectively, and a football-centered episode is scheduled to premiere in February.

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But this is a hollow update for fans who were anticipating the new season would premiere this fall, with most lamenting a longer wait and others saying that Disney is shooting itself in the foot in terms of viewer retention. “What possible reason could there be for delaying an entire season just for the remaining 10-12 episodes that would likely be finished before Q4 2026? I get the batch method thing but not this far out, it kills viewer retention. This has to be some pipeline bottleneck issue,” said one user. The most likely reason for the delay, however, is that 2027 would mark the 20th anniversary of the show’s initial premiere, and Disney plans to market it to the fullest extent.

Fans Are Less Than Thrilled with the Season 6 Delay

Season 6 of ‘PHINEAS AND FERB’ is set to OFFICIALLY premiere in July 2027.



Special episodes for Halloween and Christmas will debut on October 2 and December 2, 2026, before the premiere.



A football-centered episode is scheduled to premiere in February.#PhineasAndFerb pic.twitter.com/9K154T8Qwg — DisneyToonz (@DisneyToonz) July 5, 2026

A wait between releases for a series that only managed to air a total of 4 seasons between 2007 and 2015 doesn’t seem that hard to come to terms with. But the initial announcement for the 6th season came out in January of 2023, and when it seems that Disney keeps pushing back this next season, especially if it comes down to wanting to market the 20th anniversary, it’s understandable that fans are upset. DisneyToonz also reported on X that “Much like Doomies and Dragon Striker, many episodes are complete. Disney is just sitting on them to release them in a big batch next year.”

Phineas and Ferb centered on youngsters Phineas Flynn and his stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher. Both boys are determined to make every day of their summer vacation the best day ever; this includes everything from trying to go back in time to building a beach in the backyard to creating a roller coaster from scratch. But secretly, their pet, Perry the Platypus, is living a double life as a secret agent who battles the forces of evil while their older sister does everything she can to expose their shenanigans.

What are your thoughts on the further delay of the next season of Phineas and Ferb? Is Disney just hoping for an extra anniversary cash grab? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.