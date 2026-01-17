One of the Best Animated Series of the 2000s Just Came Back With All-New Episodes

The 2000s were a special time when it came to animated television. The decade saw great diversity of series, covering a wide range of animation styles, characters, storylines, and more, giving rise to what some consider to be the golden age for Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and even Disney Channel. Many of the series from that time remain iconic today and now, one of the best of the best is back with all new episodes.

New episodes of Phineas and Ferb are now streaming on Disney+. The episodes are the latest additions to Season 5 of the beloved series which made its triumphant return last summer, a full decade after Phineas and Ferb ended its original run. The new episodes are set to feature some major guest stars including Meghan Trainor, Anna Faris, Cristo Fernandez, Megan Rapinoe, and Iain Stirling.

New Episodes Are Only The Beginning for Phineas and Ferb’s Renaissance

Disney Television Animation

The new fifth season episodes of Phineas and Ferb are already exciting for fans, but they are also just the beginning. Disney+ also recently launched a new series of shorts, Agent P, Under C, that features Phineas and Ferb’s pet Perry the Platypus who just so happens to also be a secret agent. That eight-episode series is already streaming on Disney+ There’s also a new movie in the works for the series.

Just announced, a new Phineas and Ferb movie is in the works, set to arrive on Disney+ and the Disney Channel with production kicking off this year. The film will be the third feature length film for the series and will feature a time-warp-themed adventure in which Phineas and Ferb find their existence as brothers threatened. Here’s how the new film is described: “Dr. Doofenshmirtz’s latest time-travel experiment backfires, erasing the moment Phineas’ mom meets Ferb’s dad — meaning the boys never become brothers and every day is merely adequate. As reality unravels and the future hangs in the balance, Phineas and Ferb must restore the timeline before it’s too late.”

Additionally, there is a sixth season of Phineas and Ferb yet to come as well. No specifics have yet been released about when the sixth season will arrive, though it is expected sometime in 2026. And, of course, fans can fully immerse themselves in the brothers’ summer adventures by streaming previous seasons on Disney+ as well.

