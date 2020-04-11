Doctor Who Fans Are Getting Choked Up By Amy and Rory’s Return

Doctor Who has been trying to keep its fans in good spirits through the coronavirus pandemic. Jodie Whittaker got into character as the Doctor to offer an encouraging message to fans. Russell T. Davies released previously unseen content during a rewatch of “Rose,” the 2005 episode that launched the new era of Doctor Who. Former showrunner Steven Moffat wrote a brand new short story that was released for free. Now two beloved Doctor Who companions are back in action for today’s rewatch of the Neil Gaiman-written episode of Doctor Who titled “The Doctor’s Wife.”

Ahead of the rewatch, a new introductory scene titled “Rory’s Story” was released online. Gaiman wrote the scene, which sees Arthur Darvill reprising his role as Rory Williams. The scene takes place after Rory and his wife, Amy Pond, are sent back in time by the Weeping Angels in the episode “The Angels Take Manhattan.” Rory has been recounting his and Amy’s adventures with the Doctor for his soon to be adopted son, Antony, on the only working smartphone in 1946. Towards the end of the scene, Karen Gillan can then be heard reprising her role as Amy off-screen to shout at Rory to come and give her a hand with painting Antony’s room.

Given how popular Amy and Rory were as Doctor Who companions and how much of a tearjerker their exit was, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Doctor Who fans are finding their brief returns to be especially poignant during this difficult time. Gillan shared the video on her Twitter account and fans have been pouring out their feeling in response, mostly trying to hold back tears. You can see some of their responses collected below.

What did you think of Amy and Rory’s return? Let us know in the comments section.

Cry a Lot

We Don’t Deserve Him

Mr. Pond — we don’t deserve him. — Sean McDonnell (@srmcd1) April 11, 2020

Missing the Ponds

I miss the Ponds pic.twitter.com/W0AJ3p7baZ — TwelveCat98865 ⚡ (@TwelveCat) April 11, 2020

All the Feels

OMG…snapped me back, brought ALL the feels, all the fun. Realized how much you two are missed, and how richly rounded your characters are and how well developed a story arc. To see it continue, even for a few minutes is fulfilling. THANK YOU and be well and safe! — Scott R Snyder (@scottrs73) April 11, 2020

Brilliant

The Best

The Ponds are the best. Thanks for this. pic.twitter.com/yqFI8DbiA2 — Kim Sinning (@kimsinning) April 11, 2020

Holy

OMG

OMG!!! I loved it!! Why am I crying…😢😭😭 How do you do this to me everytime @neilhimself? So lovely to see (and hear) Rory and Amy again 💕 @RattyBurvil @karengillan — Aileen (@dsmom09) April 11, 2020

Don’t Cry

Amazing