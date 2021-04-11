Doctor Who Announces Special Record Store Day 2021 Release

✖

Doctor Who fans have had a lot of positive things to look forward to this year, with the franchise expanding outwards in television, comics, and more mediums. One increasingly prolific extension of Doctor Who's world has become audio series, as both new and classic audio tales are finding their way to audiences. For this year's Record Store Day, an annual summer event that encourages fans to shop at their local record store, Doctor Who fans will soon get to experience a number of classic audio stories in a whole new way. A recent report on Doctor Who's official website confirmed the release of Dalek Terror, an exclusive vinyl compilation of four stories from Terry Nation's Dalek Annuals.

(Photo: BBC Audio)

(Photo: BBC Audio)

The vinyl collection will offer four stories of galactic terror and global invasion — "Terror Task Force," "Exterminate! Exterminate! Exterminate!," "Blockade," and "Nightmare." The vinyl collection will also include "bonus briefings on "Dalek Genius," "Mark 7 Humanoid Robot," "Anatomy of a Dalek," and "Earth-Skaro Timescale."

The stories will be read by Nicholas Briggs (the voice of the Daleks), Louise Jameson (Leela) and Matthew Waterhouse (Adric) plus, the ‘man of many voices’ Jon Culshaw. They will be pressed on stunning 2 x 140g 'Extermination Splatter' vinyl & presented in a gatefold sleeve with retro-style illustrations.

At the moment, it appears that Dalek Terror will only be available as part of the UK version of Record Store Day, which will take place on both June 12th and July 17th. It is unknown at this point if and how the vinyl will be available internationally.

The news of this vinyl release comes days after another major audio series bombshell tied to Doctor Who — that Ninth Doctor actor Christopher Eccleston will be returning for a series of audio adventures this coming May. The series, which is appropriately titled Doctor Who — The Ninth Doctor Adventures, will see Eccleston's Time Lord joined by a new cast on a new series of escapades.

“I mean, it’s Doctor Who, isn’t it? It’s iconic! It’s very energetic, it’s full of action which I really enjoy doing," co-star Camilla Beeput said of working on the series. "And Nova is a very spunky, sparky character, she’s got a lot of attitude, she’s a lot of fun. And Chris is great, he’s so warm and friendly – the kind of person that I instantly felt like I'd known for ages, he’s got such an enveloping warmth about him. It's just such a lovely environment you feel very safe working with someone like Chris who’s such a consummate professional – and that’s what it’s all about!”

As mentioned above, the Dalek Terror vinyl will be available as part of UK's Record Store Day, which takes place on both June 12th and July 17th.