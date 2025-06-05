Doctor Who Fans Don’t Think Billie Piper Is Playing The Doctor, Even After Shock Regeneration

Billie Piper’s shocking return to Doctor Who has caused a lot of confusion, but fans are convinced she is indeed not playing The Doctor, despite her replacing Ncuti Gatwa after his regeneration. Doctor Who Series 15’s finale, “The Reality War,” ended with Gatwa’s 15th Doctor giving up his life to bring Belinda Chandra’s daughter, Poppy, back to life. Instead of a typical regeneration, however, it was Doctor Who veteran and legend Billie Piper who replaced him. While some have speculated that she may be playing the official 16th Doctor, others are convinced she is someone else entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the credits rolled after the Doctor’s regeneration at the end of “The Reality War,” Billie Piper was reintroduced simply as Billie Piper. Previous actors who have debuted as the Doctor have been introduced as such in the credits. David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, Jodie Whittaker, David Tennant again, Ncuti Gatwa, and even the late John Hurt got this honor, being introduced as Doctor Who or The Doctor in the end credits of their debut episode, but Piper didn’t. This has informed the belief that there is an even bigger reveal coming, and Piper is not the Doctor.

Play video

Billie Piper first appeared in Doctor Who back in 2005, acting as the first companion when the series was revived after its 16-year hiatus, debuting opposite Christopher Eccleston as the 9th Doctor. Piper’s Rose Tyler was also David Tennant’s first companion when he debuted as the 10th Doctor, and had a crucial role as his Doctor’s love interest. She made cameo appearances as Rose Tyler in 2008 and 2010, but then returned to Doctor Who for the series’ 50th anniversary special, 2013’s “The Day of the Doctor,” as a completely different character.

“The Day of the Doctor” saw Piper appear as The Moment, a sentient Gallifreyan weapon that John Hurt’s War Doctor intended to use to wipe out the Time Lords and Daleks, ending the Time War. The Moment took the likeness of Rose Tyler, as she was an important figure in the Doctor’s future. Her appearance as The Moment proves that Piper does not always show up as Rose Tyler, so it remains to be seen who she is playing in Doctor Who now. Fans are certain she isn’t the Doctor, even though there might actually be precedence for this casting.

When Matt Smith transformed into Peter Capaldi in 2013’s “The Time of the Doctor,” there were comments about the fact Capaldi had previously played Caecilius in 2008’s “The Fires of Pompeii” opposite Tennant and Catherine Tate. This was explained as the Doctor’s regeneration, reminding him to be kind and save people, so Piper’s appearance could be similarly reasoned. Doctor Who’s continuation hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it’s essential the series is renewed so that Billie Piper’s mysterious return can be fully explained.

What did you make of Billie Piper’s return to Doctor Who? Let us know in the comments!