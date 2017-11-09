‘Doctor Who’ Gets An Official Line Of Business Suits
These days, fandom fashions aren't confined to bold graphics on a T-shirt. Discerning fans have demanded that they be able to express themselves with subtle styles that can be worn in more formal situations. Now, the same company behind the line of official DC and Marvel business suits has followed up with an official Doctor Who collection, and the styles are pretty sharp if I do say so myself.
Okay, the TARDIS suit jacket mayyyyy be a tad over the top. Still, a suit looks pretty great in TARDIS blue, and if it were available when I got married, you can bet that I would have tried to wear it. The operative word be being "tried" here. As for the rest of the collection, I think you could get away with wearing those styles just about anywhere. Let's break down each of the looks with their official descriptions:
TARDIS Formal Suit Jacket
Time and Relative Dimension In Suits
You've seen the world spin on its axis countless times. You've experienced the planet surge through open space around a massive plasma sphere over and over again. The universe has been continuously expanding with you smack in the middle of it, all while black holes are out there swallowing up everything nearby, even light, and at the same time distant galaxies spiral with celestial beauty. Yes, this whole space, time, and being alive thing is pretty astounding, and it's never looked as good as it does right now.
No one need tell you what this suit represents, but let us tell you all about the depth of detail on (and in) this exclusive Alter Ego TARDIS suit jacket for men. With a deep blue exterior that matches the color of the classic police box from Doctor Who, this suit turns normal formal wear into anything but normal. Screen-printed patterns on the front of the jacket match the iconic lines of the time-traveling marvel, allowing you to boldly walk into that mysterious future with the confidence of a Time Lord (and a guy who just looks confidently debonair). The included bow tie and pocket square add a bit of stylish flair to your journey, while the printed satin fabric interior of the jacket takes you to the familiar control room of the Doctor's signature vehicle. If that's not impressive enough, small TARDIS designs are crafted into each button on the sleeves, completing your transformation in genuine Doctor Who style.
The entire ensemble combines for a look that tempts a temporal adventure of one's own, and with the world still spinning, it's time to get out there and see a little more of it. You decide on the destination.
TARDIS Pop Interior Suit Jacket
Bigger on the Inside
"All of time and space; everywhere and anywhere; every star that ever was. Where do you want to start?" Well said, Doctor, well said. People often assume that fashion is a strict progression of preselected rules that lead to success, but like the space time continuum, it can be an adventure full of surprises. Fashion is all about infusing your passion with your own personal style, and once you do that, you can expect some amazing results.
This exclusive Secret Identity TARDIS Pop suit for men harnesses the power of time travel and wraps it in a refined black exterior, while the interior features a brilliant cosmic scene with the TARDIS front and center on elegant satin fabric. Doctor Who themed TARDIS buttons replace the standard TARDIS-less buttons that you'll find on the sleeves of other suits. A matching TARDIS design is embroidered on the wrist, to add the final, subtle component to the temporal shifting style.
This whole ensemble proves that the Doctor, as always, was right: assumptions are dangerous, and fashion, like time, never follows a linear course.
Dalek Subtle Suit Jacket
prevnext
Exterminate the status quo.
Subtlety is a word that never found its way into Dalek vocabulary. Their mindset caters more to blatant destruction than it does to calculating tactics, but times have changed, and their strategy must evolve, as must their fashion. Long gone are the days of an intimidating, emotionless metal cocoon of gadgetry. Now is the time for cunning wear that takes their nemesis by surprise. Now is the time for this exclusive Secret Identity Dalek suit for men.
The suave black exterior exterminates any idea of a secret invasion, while the jacket's elegant satin interior displays your true affiliations with a repeating black and white Dalek pattern. The matching pocket square and bow tie both bring a soft peek of the suit's interior to the forefront, while still keeping you perfectly incognito from the eyes of any Time Lord that could be watching. Stylized Dalek themed buttons adorn each sleeve, while a small embroidered version of the Dalek is designed into the wrist as well. Each detail combines for a subtle style that no Time Lord could ever predict.
Make no mistake; the invasion is coming, and it's already too late for the Doctor to stop it. The Dalek style invasion, of course.
TARDIS Subtle Suit Jacket
No chameleon circuit? No problem.
The chameleon circuit gives the TARDIS the ability to camouflage its true nature from unwanted attention. Only to the eyes of the Doctor and his trusted companions does the time machine reveal the hidden world of traveling through the continuum of time and space. That Time Lord technology is highly guarded and unavailable to the mere mortals of Earth, but here is the next best thing.
This Secret Identity TARDIS suit achieves the same effect of duality, but through the use of subtle design details that only those initiated into the world of Doctor Who will have the perception to appreciate. The navy blue exterior hints at the British police box color scheme, while the elegant satin interior of the jacket features a repeating TARDIS pattern that can only be seen by you and your own trusted companions, should you choose to show them, much like the real TARDIS. The matching bow tie and pocket square bring a cheeky splash of your hidden Time Lord passion into plain view without giving it all away. A tiny TARDIS adorns each sleeve button, while an embroidered version of the time machine decorates the wrist.
Without access to a chameleon circuit it's hard to stay subtly attuned to your Doctor Who dedication, but this unique and stylish suit will give you the ability to do precisely that in any situation, business, casual, or temporal.
All of the Doctor Who suit jackets can be ordered with matching pants. When all is said and done, we're talking about a good-looking suit with loads of fun details for $230 to $300. Plus, accessories like bow ties and pocket squares are included. Actually, scratch that. You can get 20% off one of these suits for a limited time by ordering through this link.