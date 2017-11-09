‘Doctor Who’ Gets An Official Line Of Business Suits

Time and Relative Dimension In Suits

You've seen the world spin on its axis countless times. You've experienced the planet surge through open space around a massive plasma sphere over and over again. The universe has been continuously expanding with you smack in the middle of it, all while black holes are out there swallowing up everything nearby, even light, and at the same time distant galaxies spiral with celestial beauty. Yes, this whole space, time, and being alive thing is pretty astounding, and it's never looked as good as it does right now.

No one need tell you what this suit represents, but let us tell you all about the depth of detail on (and in) this exclusive Alter Ego TARDIS suit jacket for men. With a deep blue exterior that matches the color of the classic police box from Doctor Who, this suit turns normal formal wear into anything but normal. Screen-printed patterns on the front of the jacket match the iconic lines of the time-traveling marvel, allowing you to boldly walk into that mysterious future with the confidence of a Time Lord (and a guy who just looks confidently debonair). The included bow tie and pocket square add a bit of stylish flair to your journey, while the printed satin fabric interior of the jacket takes you to the familiar control room of the Doctor's signature vehicle. If that's not impressive enough, small TARDIS designs are crafted into each button on the sleeves, completing your transformation in genuine Doctor Who style.

The entire ensemble combines for a look that tempts a temporal adventure of one's own, and with the world still spinning, it's time to get out there and see a little more of it. You decide on the destination.