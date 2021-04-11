Doctor Who Fans Show Support For Christopher Eccleston's Return

The Doctor Who fandom got a long-awaited piece of news over the past week, with confirmation that the Ninth Doctor actor Christopher Eccleston would be returning to the franchise. Eccleston is set to reprise his Time Lord role in a series of audio stories, properly titled Doctor Who — The Ninth Doctor Adventures, with the first series of installments, Ravagers, expected to launch in May. The official description for the drama, which will see Eccleston's Time Lord joined by a cast of new unique characters, can be found below.

"On the Sphere of Freedom, the Doctor is about to shut down an evil Immersive Games business empire. He’s assisted by a valiant galley chef called Nova. But his plan spectacularly fails... Now, the Doctor must fight back to discover what could have caused everything to go so badly wrong. His journey takes him via Piccadilly Circus in 1959, Belgium 1815 and far flung future worlds where machine intelligences regard sentient life as mere biofuel. Where does the mysterious old-timer Audrey fit in? Is the alien beverage Charganzi safe to drink? And is there really anything the Doctor can do to stop the entire universe from being devoured?"

Ravagers also stars Camilla Beeput as Nova, Jayne McKenna as Audrey, Jamie Parker as Captain Halloran, Dan Starkey as Marcus Aurelius Gallius, Ben Lee as Lieutenant Farraday, and Clare Corbett as the Ravagers.

In the days since Eccleston's return was confirmed, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the actor, and to thank him for the impact that he had on Doctor Who. This even included starting a hashtag, #EcclestonOurDoctor, to honor his contributions. Here are just a few of those tweets.