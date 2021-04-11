Doctor Who Fans Show Support For Christopher Eccleston's Return
The Doctor Who fandom got a long-awaited piece of news over the past week, with confirmation that the Ninth Doctor actor Christopher Eccleston would be returning to the franchise. Eccleston is set to reprise his Time Lord role in a series of audio stories, properly titled Doctor Who — The Ninth Doctor Adventures, with the first series of installments, Ravagers, expected to launch in May. The official description for the drama, which will see Eccleston's Time Lord joined by a cast of new unique characters, can be found below.
"On the Sphere of Freedom, the Doctor is about to shut down an evil Immersive Games business empire. He’s assisted by a valiant galley chef called Nova. But his plan spectacularly fails... Now, the Doctor must fight back to discover what could have caused everything to go so badly wrong. His journey takes him via Piccadilly Circus in 1959, Belgium 1815 and far flung future worlds where machine intelligences regard sentient life as mere biofuel. Where does the mysterious old-timer Audrey fit in? Is the alien beverage Charganzi safe to drink? And is there really anything the Doctor can do to stop the entire universe from being devoured?"
Ravagers also stars Camilla Beeput as Nova, Jayne McKenna as Audrey, Jamie Parker as Captain Halloran, Dan Starkey as Marcus Aurelius Gallius, Ben Lee as Lieutenant Farraday, and Clare Corbett as the Ravagers.
In the days since Eccleston's return was confirmed, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the actor, and to thank him for the impact that he had on Doctor Who. This even included starting a hashtag, #EcclestonOurDoctor, to honor his contributions. Here are just a few of those tweets.
I wouldn’t be a Doctor Who fan without him. He was my first Doctor, and he’s always had a special place in my heart. I have a huge amount of respect for the integrity he’s shown over the years and the passion he has for his work. He also takes the best selfies #EcclestonOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/OdMIJKKOBX— Connor (@ConnorTheWho) April 9, 2021
My first Doctor, and one that I will always treasure with a special place in my heart #EcclestonOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/UsPrtSKIFt— thomas (@TomInTheTARDIS) April 9, 2021
Christopher Eccleston is my Doctor. The first Doctor I ever watched. His captivating, no-nonsense portrayal was perfect for when the show re-launched in 2005. His performance immediately got rid of peoples misconceptions about the show. #EcclestonOurDoctor— Matthew Purchase (@TheCyberdevil) April 9, 2021
He redefined the character. He never gets enough credit. Doctor Who post 2005 has him to thank. #EcclestonOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/ZojRh6reZd— Jay Exci (@JayExci) April 9, 2021
The Ninth Doctor was my first and my introduction to the show. If it wasn’t for Eccleston's wit, grit and damaged portrayal of the Doctor the revival wouldn’t have been such a success
#EcclestonOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/c0RkkGds2g— WhoNose? (@_whonose) April 9, 2021
#EcclestonOurDoctor— Mark (@TheOnlyMarky) April 9, 2021
He brought one of my childhood heroes back to life and he was and always will be "fantastic". pic.twitter.com/gMP4yd96X1
The 9th Doctor is one of the most unique and underrated interpretations of the character. It is possible that without Eccleston's stellar performance in the role we wouldn't have Doctor Who today. Thank you Christopher Eccleston. ❤️ #EcclestonOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/faQD6XJ1KO— Tharries (@TharriesYT) April 9, 2021
Without Eccleston, Doctor Who wouldn’t be the success story it became when the series returned in 2005. His performance, teamed with RTD’s writing, reignited the dying flame and created a Doctor that stands tall even after 16 years and 6 other castings#EcclestonOurDoctor https://t.co/ZWGj2r3al2— Whovian Avenger (@WhovianAvenger) April 9, 2021
christopher eccleston is a true powerhouse of an actor, and i truly dont think we've had a more exceptional performance from anyone in the role of Doctor Who. where he lacks in quantity, he certainly makes up in the quality of every episode. I adore this man. #EcclestonOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/3vBKppwUyx— the maxter (@BlueBoringers_) April 9, 2021
I LOVE HIM I LOVE HIM I LOVE HIM I LOVE HIM I LOVE HIM THE KING IS BACK #EcclestonOurDoctor pic.twitter.com/F76oWDP4BB— Joseph Skinner (@SquashedSkinner) April 10, 2021