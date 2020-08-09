Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Returning as the Ninth Doctor for First Time in 15 Years

✖

Christopher Eccleston will reprise his role s the Ninth Doctor for the first time in 15 years in a new Doctor Who audio range from Big Finish Productions. First seen on screen in 2005, Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor led the venerable sci-fi series into a new era for a new generation. Now he'll embark on a new series of twelve full-cast audio adventures, due to be released across four box sets, starting with volume one in May 2021. Eccleston said in a statement, “After 15 years it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor's world, bringing back to life a character I love playing.”

Big Finish is still keeping story details, writers and additional guest cast under wraps at present. Fans worldwide can now pre-order all four volumes, which are available in three formats – collector’s edition CD, digital download or limited edition gatefold triple LP vinyl.

Big Finish’s Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery said, “I first talked to Christopher about returning to the role of the Doctor at the Gallifrey One convention in February this year. Christopher said he was enjoying meeting the fans and was pleased that his Doctor was remembered so fondly. He indicated he would be open to discussing a project with Big Finish.

“And then the pandemic happened and time moved both quickly and very slowly. Over recent months, ideas have been exchanged and discussions had. I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I'm excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor.”

Big Finish’s Creative Director, Nicholas Briggs, added, “Working with Chris was a very special time for me. The beginning of my Doctor Who TV career. So, writing for and directing him feels incredibly exciting. He’s such a powerful performer and it’ll be amazing to work with him again.”

Each of the four volumes in Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures will be released as a 4-disc collector’s edition box set or download containing three brand-new full-cast audio adventures, plus a selection of behind-the-scenes extras.

Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures is now available for pre-order now on the Big Finish website individually or as a bundle. Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures triple LP vinyls are limited pressings of 1,000 per volume, and can also be pre-ordered individually or as a bundle. The vinyl editions do not include the behind-the-scenes extras.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.