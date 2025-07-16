Severance Season 3 Can Take Longer Than Fans Hoped (Will It Be Three Years?)

Severance’s highly anticipated third season may not arrive as quickly as viewers hoped. Following a historic 27 Emmy nominations for Season 2, Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss offered an update on the show’s return to Variety, suggesting fans should brace for a longer wait. Season 2 of Severance concluded in March 2025, continuing the story of Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his severed colleagues as their rebellion against Lumon Industries reached new heights. The season expanded the series’ scope and delivered answers to several long-running mysteries, while laying the groundwork for a dramatic continuation. It also arrived more than three years after Season 1, a delay caused by a combination of industry strikes and production complexities. With no confirmed start date for Season 3, another extended gap now looks increasingly possible.

“No one wants it to be another three-year gap,” Cherniss admitted. “I don’t believe that we have a production start date yet, but we’re moving in that direction. I’m as excited as everyone else to see where the series goes. I may have a few ideas about where it’s heading, but I like to be surprised as much as anyone.”

That enthusiasm comes with a heavy dose of caution. “I think everyone’s just going to take a deep breath and enjoy where we’re at,” Cherniss said, referencing the show’s staggering Emmy success. “I know they’re going as quickly as they can. When you have the success that a show like Severance has, you want to make sure you deliver on every level when the show comes back, and that takes some time. But they’re on it, and I think I’m feeling really good about where we’re at.”

Severance Leads the Charge in Apple TV+ Record-Breaking Emmys Nominations

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

While fans wait for Season 3 of Severance, Apple TV+ has plenty to celebrate. The streamer earned a record-setting 81 nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards, its highest total ever, and Severance was the clear frontrunner. The show’s 27 nominations include Outstanding Drama Series, Lead Actor for Adam Scott, Lead Actress for Britt Lower, and multiple nods across writing, directing, and supporting performance categories. It’s the single most-nominated series of the year and a defining win for Apple’s prestige drama slate.

“It’s great for the service,” Cherniss said. “I’m especially happy for all the talent that’s involved in making these incredible series. All of the talent takes a leap of faith when they’re deciding where to bring their shows, and I’m just thrilled that they’re rewarded for believing in us as a home for all their hard work.”

Apple’s success didn’t end with Severance. The Studio, a breakout satire created by and starring Seth Rogen, secured 23 nominations, becoming the most-nominated freshman comedy series in Emmy history. The show picked up major nods for Outstanding Comedy, Lead Actor for Rogen, and Supporting roles for Kathryn Hahn, Catherine O’Hara, and Ike Barinholtz. Rogen also earned nominations for directing and writing the series alongside co-creators Evan Goldberg, Peter Heck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez.

Other Apple titles added to the platform’s dominant showing. Shrinking landed its first Outstanding Comedy nomination and earned Jason Segel and Harrison Ford acting nods. Spy drama Slow Horses received five nominations, including Outstanding Drama and Lead Actor for Gary Oldman. Even Apple’s first Outstanding Television Movie nomination arrived this year via The Gorge. Altogether, Apple earned nominations across 14 series and films, with a leading 31 performance-category nods.

Both seasons of Severance are now streaming on Apple TV+.

