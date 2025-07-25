Doctor Who Companion Finally Breaks Silence on Controversial Exit

The Doctor Who franchise is in a bit of an odd place at the moment, as fans are waiting to find out who the new Doctor is while also wondering when another season of Doctor Who will actually air. The season 15 finale left things in an intriguing place thanks to the appearance of Billie Piper, but there are many fans who weren’t thrilled about the rather abrupt end to Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure as the marquee character. That wasn’t the only story that ended with the season finale though, as a Doctor Who Companion also had their story wrapped up during the episode, and now they’ve revealed their reaction to their time in the franchise, how it ended, and what the future may hold.

Gatwa’s Doctor was actually joined by two different companions during his run on the show, starting with Millie Gibson as Ruby in season 14. Then in season 15, fans met Belinda Chandra, who was played by Varada Sethu, and she would be the Doctor’s main ally throughout his final season in the show. In a new interview with MTV UK, Sethu discussed her time on the series before being asked what she thought of the finale and the reaction to it from fans.

“I did. I feel like the majority, it was so much love. Reactions that always make me laugh, it’s a bit unfair because I think the writing was beautiful. I think it was tied up in a way that was perfect,” Sethu said. “I cannot think of a better way of completing that circle. But it’s always like, ‘Oh, I can’t believe I won’t get to see Belinda.’ It’s the frustration that comes from people loving Belinda so much that they’re like, ‘I can’t believe I don’t get more. It was so beautifully tied up.”

After stopping Lux in the season finale, Belinda tells The Doctor about her daughter Poppy, and she eventually decides to stay on Earth to take care of her. We then see The Doctor regenerate, and in an unexpected twist, the person that emerges is none other than Billie Piper’s Rose Tyler. It remains to be seen what happens with that reveal, but when asked if she would or could ever return to the franchise down the line, Sethu says the door is open for that to happen.

“I would love to go back if they’ll have me back, but it’s all wrapped up for now, but the door, what Russell left it as was the door’s always open,” Sethu said.

Time will tell if we see Belinda make a return, but as franchise fans know, surprise returns are always in play when it comes to Doctor Who. Right now, the biggest question to be answered is when fans will see a season 16, as no plans have been revealed at the moment.

