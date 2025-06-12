Doctor Who Animated Series Announced (but Which Doctor Is In It?)

Following Ncuti Gatwa’s departure from Doctor Who, the expansion of the Whoniverse has already been confirmed, as a new animated series is in development for the BBC’s pre-school channel, CBeebies. The new kid-focused series will see the Doctor traveling through time and space alongside their companions while taking on challenges and threats for a pre-school audience. This will be the first animated, pre-school series in the Whoniverse, and will run independently from the main live-action series, so the question of which Doctor will star in the show remains, especially after Gatwa’s sudden exit and Billie Piper’s unexplained appearance in the latest Doctor Who finale.

“Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor,” explained Patricia Hidalgo, the BBC’s Director of Children’s and Education (via BBC). “This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format. This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK’s animation industry.”

The BBC is said to be looking for a “passionate production company” to deliver this new animated series. While the main series is produced by Bad Wolf, with Russell T. Davies as showrunner for the most recent era starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, it’s unclear who will headline the pre-school series. It would be easy to imagine charismatic Doctors, including those played by David Tennant, Matt Smith, and Jodie Whittaker, headlining an animated show aimed at children, though it’s possible the series could introduce its own iteration of the time-traveling Time Lord alongside brand-new companions.

Russell T. Davies’ new Doctor Who just concluded its second season in May 2025 with the departure of Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor, seemingly replaced by Billie Piper, returning after previously playing Rose Tyler and The Moment. Future live-action seasons haven’t yet been confirmed, and speculation of the deal between the BBC and Disney breaking down has created the feeling that the show’s future may be uncertain. The development of this animated series and a new live-action spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea, hints at bright things for Doctor Who’s future, however.

It hasn’t yet been revealed when the new Doctor Who animated series will debut on CBeebies, or who will be cast in the upcoming spinoff. It seems unlikely that the animated series will connect too directly to the live-action show, which is too mature and intense for preschool audiences. This means the mysteries of the live-action Doctor Who may not be addressed in the animated spinoff, but it will nevertheless be great to see the Doctor back in action with new companions, friends, and taking on new enemies.