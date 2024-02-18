Doctor Who: Dark Gallifrey Series Trailer Released

The trailer for The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey is here, teasing what happens when the Time Lords of Doctor Who go bad. Dark Gallifrey is a brand-new audio drama series from Big Finish Production spotlighting the most nefarious Time Lords in Doctor Who history. The Time Lords featured in Dark Gallifrey include Doctor Who foes Morbius (Samuel West), The War Master (Derek Jacobi), Missy (Michelle Gomez), and the Master (Eric Roberts). Each character will have their own three-part story, with more such sinister stories to come. Here's Big Finish's description of The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey, as recited in the Dark Gallifrey trailer, also found below:

"When things turn dark, and you're all alone, there is one traveler of time and space... a wanderer in the fourth dimension... a renegade Time Lord... who will always be there to bring back the light. But the thing about Time Lords... is they can't all be heroes."

The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey is set for a monthly release schedule, with its first two trilogies (the first starring Morbius, the second starring The Master) arriving from April through September 2024. Each new year will bring two more Dark Gallifrey trilogies through the series' conclusion in 2027.

"Dark Gallifrey is a sprawling, multi-story event in which all the most dastardly Time Lords are being let out of the box in various unexpected ways," said series producer Rob Valentine in a press release. "Some stories are very dark, others are wickedly funny, and some are absolutely insane."

He continued, "Expect a rogue's gallery of Gallifrey's most diabolical villains all taking to the stage. Their stories are wildly different, scripted by some of Big Finish's most acclaimed writers... and, behind it all, something massive is brewing."

The trailer arrives not long after the announcement of Big Finish's Into the TARDIS, the first ever officially licensed Doctor Who audio drama podcast, which celebrates Big Finish's 25th anniversary of making Doctor Who audio stories.

Each installment of Dark Gallifrey is now available to pre-order individually at a discount on CD or as digital downloads from the Big Finish website. Dark Gallifrey is also available as yearly bundles with two trilogies included in each bundle as either CDs or digital downloads. The complete set of all eight Dark Gallifrey is also available as a single bundle pre-order.

The first installment of The Worlds of Doctor Who – Dark Gallifrey releases in April. Doctor Who returns to television in May, starring Ncuti Gatwa's first as the Fifteenth Doctor.