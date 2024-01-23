Doctor Who Set Photos Reveal First Look at Varada Sethu as New Companion

Photos from the set of Doctor Who, which is now filming Ncuti Gatwa's second season of as the Doctor, offer fans their first look at Varada Sethu as the series' new companion. Sethu replaces Millie Gibson as the Doctor's companion. Gibson, who played companion Ruby Sunday, will exit Doctor Who after one season with the Doctor. The BBC hasn't yet officially announced Sethu's casting despite Variety claiming to have confirmed The Daily Mirror's initial reporting, but the photos that have surfaced on X/Twitter leave little doubt. The images show Gatwa and Sethu filming an episode that appears to have the Fifteenth Doctor and his new companion traveling back to 1950s Miami.

Sethu is best known for their role as Cinta Kaz, a dedicated operative within Luthen Rael's rebel network in the Disney+ Star Wars series Andor. She also appeared in Jurassic World Dominion and the British TV series Mrs. Sidhu Investigates.

Doctor Who Replaces Its Companion

Doctor Who fans only met Ruby Sunday in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas Special, and neither the BBC nor Doctor Who co-producer Bad Wolf have commented on her exit. Gibson's debut as Ruby in "The Church on Ruby Road" introduced several mysteries about the character, including why she was left at the church as a baby and who her mysterious neighbor is. Before joining Doctor Who, the 19-year-old Gibson was best known for her role as Kelly Neelan in the British soap opera Coronation Street.

No specific reason has emerged for Gibson's exit. The Daily Mirror reports showrunner Russell T. Davies made the decision to write Ruby out of the show after completing production on Gibson and Gatwa's first season together. Those same reports also say that Gibson will appear as Ruby "a handful" of times in the Doctor Who season filming now but will not appear in the 2024 Doctor Who Christmas Special.

When will Doctor Who return?

Doctor Who will return in May 2024 on the BBC and Disney+. The Doctor Who 2024 trailer released after the Christmas Special aired called the new season, invitingly, "Doctor Who Season 1," speaking to hopes that Doctor Who's presence on DIsney+ will attract some new viewers to the long-running sci-fi series. This will be Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the Doctor.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said when the BBC announced his casting. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Gatwa is currently filming his second season as the Doctor. While we now know that Gibson is mostly done after one season, Gatwa isn't sure what the future holds for him as the Doctor after his second season.

"No idea, no plan," Gatwa said. "I just know that I'm loving it and my love for it is growing. It feels so much fun now. I've relaxed and [the Doctor] seems to have sunk down a little bit deeper, from my chest into my gut."

The Doctor Who Christmas Special is streaming now on Disney+. The three Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials, featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, are also streaming on Disney+. Doctor Who Season 1 will stream on Disney+ in May 2024.