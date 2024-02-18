Doctor Who: Into the TARDIS Announced

Doctor Who: Into the TARDIS will bring classic Doctor Who adventures to new audiences starting in March 2024 with a story featuring David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Doctor and Donna Noble. The weekly Into the TARDIS podcast from Big Finish Productions will present Doctor Who audio dramas from throughout Big Finish's 25 years of producing Doctor Who audio stories in episodic format. Big Finish has been putting out full-cast audio stories in the Doctor Who universe since 1999, often starring past Doctor Who stars, including Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant. Into the TARDIS sees Big Finish celebrating its 25th anniversary producing Doctor Who stories, in association with BBC Studios, Zebralution Podcast, Apple, and Acast.

New episodes of Doctor Who: Into the TARDIS will debut on Saturdays, mimicking the release format of the original serialized broadcasts of classic Doctor Who stories on the BBC. Each episode features a newly recorded introduction from Colin Baker, who played the Sixth Doctor in Doctor Who and continues in that role for Big Finish. The podcast will also have behind-the-scenes interviews.

(Photo: Big Finish Productions)

Doctor Who: Into the Tardis launches in March with two episodes serializing "Death and the Queen," which was first released as part of the first volume of Big Finish's Tenth Doctor Adventures in 2016. The full-cast audio drama stars David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, working from a script penned by James Goss.

"As part of the celebration marking 25 years of Big Finish Doctor Who audio drama productions, I am delighted to announce that Big Finish are partnering with BBC Studios, Zebralution, Apple and Acast to launch Into the TARDIS – the first officially licensed Doctor Who audio drama podcast," Big Finish chairman Jason Haigh-Ellery said in a press released "This is an initiative that we have been working on for some time and I am particularly excited about, as it will bring Big Finish's work to a far wider audience."

Jan Paterson, director of audiobooks at BBC Studios, added, "For many years now, Big Finish has provided Doctor Who fans with thrilling audio dramas and we're excited to see them extend their offering with a podcast. Into the TARDIS will allow the fanbase to extend their enjoyment of the show as well as open the Doctor Who audio drama world up to a whole new audience."

Luisa Abraham, managing director at Zebralution Podcast, said, "We're thrilled to have contributed our expertise to Big Finish for the launch of their new podcast, Into the TARDIS. Our collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and we eagerly anticipate sharing numerous captivating stories with the global Doctor Who community and welcoming countless new fans into the fold."

Doctor Who: Into the TARDIS will be available on all podcast platforms to stream for free with ads. Apple Podcasts users can subscribe to the podcast for early access to episodes and ad-free listening.

Doctor Who: Into the TARDIS launches in March. Doctor Who returns to television in May. The new season will be Ncuti Gatwa's first as the Fifteenth Doctor