Doctor Who Day Marathon Streaming on Pluto TV

Pluto TV is celebrating Doctor Who Day with a marathon of classic Doctor Who highlights on its Doctor Who Classic channel. Pluto TV's Doctor Who Classic channel is always showing classic Doctor Who episodes, but today it will be airing some of the Doctor's biggest adventures in chronological order. Thes episodes include 'An Unearthly Child,' the very first Doctor Who episode that debuted on this day in 1963, followed chronologically by episodes including 'The Daleks,' 'The Edge of Destruction,' 'The Dalek Invasion of Earth,' 'The Romans,' 'The Chase,' 'The Time Meddler,' 'The War Machine,' 'Power of the Dalek,' 'Tomb of the Cybermen' and other.

Doctor Who Day celebrates the airing of the first episode of Doctor Who in 1963. The BBC today revealed the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary logo, which uses the same logo revealed with the news that Disney+ is the new streaming home of future Doctor Who seasons, itself an update of a classic Doctor Who logo, with "60th Anniversary" added to the bottom of the logo design. Doctor Who will return to television with a trio of 60th-anniversary specials. Russell T. Davies is back as showrunner, and David Tennant and Catherine Tate have returned for the event. Ncuti Gatwa is waiting in the wings to take over as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Millie Gibson as the Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday.

Episodes of the modern Doctor Who series are streaming on HBO Max in the United States. You can get caught up on the series with our streaming binge guide. Future seasons of Doctor Who, beginning with the 60th-anniversary specials, will stream on Disney+. The series returns in November 2023.

The Doctor Who Day marathon comes ahead of another holiday tradition, the annual Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon. Billed as the biggest in 30 years MST3K hosts Felicia Day and Rebecca Hanson will kick things off at 7 am ET on Thanksgiving Thursday, November 24th, on the MST3K channel. The marathon includes 10 feature-length episodes of the show and one short film, along with new host segments. This year's marathon includes two feature-length episodes and a short from the current Season 13. More information is available at MS3TKTurkeyDay.com.

For fans looking for a different flavor of sci-fi celebration, Pluto TV recently added every episode of Star Trek; The Original Series to the rotation of content available on the service's Star Trek channel. The channel now features a mix of episodes from The Original Series and the previously available episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation.