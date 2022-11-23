Doctor Who Day: New Look at David Tennant's Return, 60th Anniversary Logo, Key Art Revealed

It's Doctor Who Day and the BBC is celebrating by revealing the logo for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary and new key art featuring all of the incarnations of the Doctor, including David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor. Doctor Who Day celebrates the airing of the first episode of Doctor Who in 1963. The logo celebrating the show's 60th anniversary special uses the same logo revealed with the news that Disney+ is the new streaming home of future Doctor Who seasons, which is itself an update of a classic Doctor Who logo, with "60th Anniversary" added to the bottom of the logo design.

However, "The Power of the Doctor" also surprised fans with the reveal that David Tennant is back as the Fourteenth Doctor (ahead of Ncuti Gatwa's debut as the Fifteenth Doctor). The official Doctor Who website updated with a new page for the Fourteenth Doctor, recalling the unusual regeneration's circumstances and teasing what's to come:

(Photo: BBC)

"A tumultuous clash with the Master saw the Doctor being forcefully regenerated into her best enemy – and back again, with the help of Yaz and a few more of the Doctor's friends. However, the Doctor was left mortally wounded by the experience; and after saying goodbye to Yaz, she regenerated peacefully and alone. But the new Doctor discovered his new face was in fact an old face – that of one of his former incarnations! What has caused him to revisit his old appearance? Is there more at work here than even the Doctor can understand? Only time (and space) will tell…"

Additionally, the BBC released new Fourteenth Doctor key art, as well as key art featuring every iteration of the Doctor, including the Fourteenth Doctor, the War Doctor, and the Fugitive Doctor. Take a look below:

(Photo: BBC)

Lastly (so far), the BBC released a video with returning stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate wishing fans a happy Doctor Who Day. The BBC also released a retrospective trailer looking back and the Doctor and Donna Noble's friendship (which will be rekindled in the upcoming 60th-anniversary specials around this time next year).

Doctor Who will return next for a trio of 60th-anniversary specials. Russell T. Davies is back as showrunner, and Tennant and Cate have returned for the event. Gatwa is waiting in the wings to take over as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Millie Gibson as the Doctor's new companion, Ruby Sunday.

The power of friendship never ends... ✨



To celebrate #DoctorWhoDay AND their return in 2023, here's a trailer in tribute of the era of the Doctor and Donna! ❤️❤️➕🔷 pic.twitter.com/qLD7Ji1wYu — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 23, 2022

Episodes of the modern Doctor Who series are streaming on HBO Max in the United States. You can get caught up on the series with our streaming binge guide.

Future seasons of Doctor Who, beginning with the 60th-anniversary specials, will stream on Disney+. The series returns in November 2023.