Doctor Who’s Freema Agyaman Reprising Role as Martha Jones

Freema Agyaman will return as Martha Jones, a former companion to the Tenth Doctor, in a new Torchwood audio drama releasing in 2020. Agyaman starred in the third season of Doctor Who opposite David Tennant. She then guest-starred in Torchwood, as Martha went from a companion to an agent of UNIT with ties to Torchwood. Her new audio adventures, Torchwood: Dissected, reveals more of what Martha got up to after leaving the TARDIS behind. The story teams Jones up with Torchwood’s Gwen Cooper, played by Eve Myles. The story begins with Gwen showing up at Martha’s home with a dead body, asking Martha for a favor, and wondering why the two of them stopped being friends.

“Aw mate, the nostalgia has been quite overwhelming,” says Freema in a press release from series producers Big Finish. “It really is like stepping into comfortable old shoes. It feels like about five minutes ago and yet so much time has passed. That’s the wonderful thing about the Whoniverse – you never feel on the outside of it. It’s great to be back.”

“I first met Freema back in 2006 working on Doctor Who Confidential,” says director Scott Handcock. “I watched Martha Jones arrive and grow, and it’s a pleasure to welcome her back to the world of Torchwood. It’s something we’ve been chatting about for years, and to finally make it happen with the amazing Eve Myles (who adores her and vice versa) is a real treat!”

The story is written by Tim Foley, who says, “Martha Jones is back! And I’ve locked her in a room with Gwen! It’s such a delight to pit these two against each other. This is quite an experimental story – you’ll be listening to an autopsy in real time, which was such a fun challenge. Luckily for me Eve and Freema spar off each other marvellously, stuck in a lab with nothing but a corpse for company…”

Torchwood: Dissected starring Freema Agyeman and Eve Myles, will be released in February 2020 priced at $7.99 to download or $9.99 on CD. Fans can purchase the Torchwood monthly range individually or purchase the Torchwood bundle. A six-release bundle is $50 for CD or $45 to download. There’s also the option to buy twelve Torchwood releases at $90 on CD or $84 for download.

