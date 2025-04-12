Apple Just Canceled A Fan-Favorite Series (Fans Get A Chance to Say Goodbye)

Apple TV+ has called an end to a fan-favorite series only a few weeks after its fourth season wrapped. According to Variety, the streamer has declined to renew Mythic Quest and dashed hopes for a fifth season of the gaming office comedy. Thankfully, the team behind the show will get a chance to end the series properly with an adjusted ending to turn Season 4’s finale into the series finale. This new update will be available next week, confirmed by executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney in a gracious announcement to fans, cast, and crew of the series.

“Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close,” the message opens. “We’re so proud of the show and the world we got to build — and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode — so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over.”

Mythic Quest is one of the streamer’s early successes, launching a few months after the service in February 2020. The series was a critical darling, which sitcom fans have come to know well in recent years. Even by today’s standard over at Rotten Tomatoes, the series was a success, averaging a 97% approval rating on the site.

Created by McElhenney, Ganz, and Always Sunny co-creator Charlie Day, the three joined with 3 Arts producers Hornsby, Michael Rotenberg, and Nicholas Frenkel, and Ubisoft Film and Television’s Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gerard Guillemot.

Mythic Quest followed the employees of a video game studio behind an uber-popular massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). McElhenney starred as the creator and creative director of Mythic Quest in the series, with his team made up of Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby), and Brad Bakshi (Community star Danny Pudi).

Away from the main series, Mythic Quest also produced two special episodes. One dealt with the show’s characters dealing with quarantine, and another that showed their excitement to get back to the office. A spin-off series called Side-Quest premiered on March 26th, delivering a four-episode anthology on the lives of different folks who play the game and create the updates.

Mythic Quest‘s updated final episode will arrive on Apple TV+ during the week of April 13. Viewers who missed out when it first premiered can stream every season and its specials on Apple TV+.

