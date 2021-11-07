Doctor Who: Matt Smith Comments on Possible Return for 60th Anniversary

Matt Smith was the Eleventh Doctor on Doctor before starring in Edgar Wright’s and HBO’s upcoming . He appeared in the famous 50th Anniversary Special: The Day of the Doctor opposite David Tennant, who reprised his role as the Tenth Doctor for the event. In 2023, former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies returns to . We don’t know who the Doctor will be in that season since Jodie Whittaker’s successor hasn’t been announced. Could Smith make a return, as Tennant did, for this milestone Doctor Who celebration, in a guest star capacity?

CNET put that question to Smith. His response suggested that he was unaware that plans were even in the works for the 60th-anniversary celebration. It’s early days, and Smith seems excited by the idea of Davies returning, but he hasn’t heard anything about coming back yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wow. Like, who knows?” Smith said of the possibility of his return. “I mean, look, I’m pleased Russell’s back. I think he oversaw one of the great 10 years of Doctor Who. He’s a great guy, he’s a brilliant writer, I think he manages to get in the cultural zeitgeist, which is what that show needs to do. It’s an exciting move for the show, so, I’m sure one of his scripts would be just brilliant. I haven’t heard and no one’s picked up the phone yet.”

Smith was the Doctor under Davies successor as Doctor Who showrunner, Stephen Moffat. Seeing him perform Davies script would surely be exciting for longtime Doctor Who fans.

“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said in a statement announcing his return. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”

Whittaker’s final season as the Thirteenth Doctor, the six-part serial , premiered on Halloween. Its second episode airs today. Next year, Whittaker and Chibnall return for three , including one celebrating the BBC’s 100th anniversary.

“It’s monumentally exciting and fitting that Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary will see one of Britain’s screenwriting diamonds return home,” Chibnall said in a statement announcing Davies’ return. “Russell built the baton that is about to be handed back to him – Doctor Who, the BBC, the screen industry in Wales, and let’s be honest everyone in the whole world, have so many reasons to be Very Excited Indeed about what lies ahead.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who: Flux debuts new episodes on Sundays on BBC America.