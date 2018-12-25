‘Doctor Who’ New Year’s Day Teaser Confirms Return Of The Daleks

From the latest teaser for Doctor Who, it appears the 13th Doctor will be taking on the Time Lord’s greatest nemesis once again, the Daleks.

The new teaser shows Jodie Whittaker looking over something off camera, saying “This is the DNA of the most dangerous creature in the universe.” That would seem to indicate a Dalek, but that is confirmed when fans hear the patented “exterminate” call right afterward. You can check out the teaser above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wait, did you hear that? #doctorwho.”

So, how did a Dalek’s DNA show up and where? Also in the past, there have been damaged Dalek’s that were friendly, though with that “exterminate” line we’re pretty sure this one will be an enemy. The 13th Doctor hasn’t had a run-in with the iconic Doctor Who nemesis yet, so this will definitely be a New Years Day treat.

You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming episode below.

“As the New Year begins, a terrifying evil is stirring, from across the centuries of Earth’s history. As the Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz return home, will they be able to overcome the threat to planet Earth?”

In the Resolution trailer, we see an extended sequence where the Doctor describes the threat that this DNA poses, further implying it is a Dalek, though not like one we’ve seen before.

“It’s been buried on Earth since the ninth century,” the Doctor said. “It’s not going to stop until it’s taken control of this planet. It’s going to kill anyone that gets in its path.”

For those unfamiliar with the Daleks, they are cyborgs housed in a mobile and armed to the teeth robotic shell. They have one mission, and that is to eliminate all of the Time Lords, though that mission has at times expanded to eliminating anyone who isn’t a Dalek. Typically they travel in groups, but the new episode seems to be talking about one particularly powerful Dalek if that is in fact what it turns out to be.

We’ll all find out when the episode hits on New Years Day.

Are you excited for the return of the Daleks? Let us know in the comments!