7 Warner Bros Animated Tubi Comebacks We’re Most Excited For

On March 1st, Tubi is welcoming around one hundred animated originals from Warner Bros’ roster to its streaming service. While a good number of them first got their start on Cartoon Network, there are just as many that first kicked off before the cable network got its start on the airwaves. With so many options to choose from for next month, it can be easy to get lost in the roster of choices that are hitting Tubi, but now seems like the appropriate time to focus on the seven animated shows we are most looking forward to revisiting this Spring.

7.) Courage The Cowardly Dog

Warner Bros

First premiering on Cartoon Network in 1999, many fans were left speechless when Courage the Cowardly Dog was stricken from HBO Max. Courage’s adventures mixed humor with some genuinely creepy scenarios and characters, meaning that the pink canine rarely had time to spend with his owners, Mabel and Eustace. There was never another Warner Bros series quite like Courage the Cowardly Dog, with Tubi airing the series next month, sure to introduce plenty of new viewers to the desert abode. Spanning four seasons and over fifty episodes, the idiosyncratic series is one that has earned its place as a fan-favorite.

6.) Dexter’s Laboratory

Warner Bros

Without Dexter’s Laboratory leading the charge, many of Cartoon Network’s “Cartoon Cartoon” originals might have never been born. While series creator Genndy Tartakovsky has moved on to far more mature subject matter with the likes of Adult Swim Primal and Netflix’s Fixed, the animator truly cut his teeth on the adventures of Dex and his rambunctious sister Dee-Dee. Much like Courage the Cowardly Dog, Dexter’s Laboratory ran for four seasons on Cartoon Network before eventually finding a place on HBO Max. Unfortunately, like Courage, Dexter’s journey disappeared from HBO Max’s roster in 2023, so the animated series comeback will be a welcome one.

5.) Freakazoid!

warner bros

Freakazoid might not have gotten its start on Cartoon Network, but the Kids WB series remains one of the best animated offerings from Warner Bros to date. While it didn’t reach past its second season, the stories of the internet-based superhero remain timeless, and it is quite possibly the funniest series set to hit Tubi next month. Freakazoid would eventually return, thanks to Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans Go, but a full revival series never came to light. Maybe, with more eyes falling on the animated series that first debuted in 1995, Dexter Douglas could receive a reprieve from limbo.

4.) Justice League

Warner Bros

When it comes to superhero animated series, it’s impossible to deny that the DC Animated Universe’s magnum opus, Justice League, is the cream of the crop. At first, the series assembled the likes of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Martian Manhunter following the success of both the Dark Knight and Man of Steel’s animated outings. The first two seasons started the ball rolling with these seven heroes, only for Justice League Unlimited to swing open DC’s doors and add countless new heroes to the DCAU. While this series is available to stream on Netflix, Tubi, being a free platform, will help spread the word on DC’s seven brightest crime fighters.

3.) Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy

Courtesy of Cartoon Network

While there have been more than a few series that have studied the suburbs, there were none quite like Cartoon Network’s Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy. Focusing on the titular trio as they attempt to put schemes and plans into action to score them enough money to buy jawbreakers, the Cartoon Cartoon eventually found itself stricken from HBO Max like many other entries here. First premiering in 1999, the show ran for six seasons with sixty-nine episodes in total. While the creator has stated in the past that Adult Swim had asked him for a more adult-oriented sequel series, he would decline, meaning the Tubi arrival will most likely be the only time we can see these three in action.

2.) Animaniacs

Image courtesy of Hulu

The Animaniacs, much like Freakazoid, didn’t get their start on Cartoon Network; they initially premiered on Kids WB. Yakko, Wakko, and Dot would return decades following their initial introduction, thanks to Hulu, though the revival didn’t live past three seasons. The original offering ran for far longer, with five seasons back when it premiered in the 1990s, garnering close to one hundred episodes and quickly becoming a timeless entry in Warner Bros’ animated stable. With the series acting as an introduction to Pinky And The Brain and several other original cartoon characters, Animaniacs’ return to Tubi makes for a major get for the streaming service.

1.) The Powerpuff Girls

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

Of the many Cartoon Cartoons that have appeared on Cartoon Network, The Powerpuff Girls might just be the biggest. The story of Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup was once so popular that they were long considered unofficial mascots for the channel, so the series being stricken from HBO Max made fans all the more despondent. While the animated reboot isn’t making a comeback, the series hitting Tubi might help the flying trio of sisters become a mainstay for the platform in the same way that the Looney Tunes have.

