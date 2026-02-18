3 Theories About Who & Where Dunk Is During A Song of Ice and Fire After Game of Thrones Canon Change

Thanks to recent comments from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star Dexter Sol Ansell, everything we thought we knew about Ser Duncan the Tall’s future in Game of Thrones canon has been upended. As it turns out, he might be lurking somewhere in the background of George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire books. That gives ASOIAF fans plenty of reason to scour their pages yet again, trying to figure out where Dunk is in the main series. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for Dunk and Egg’s futures in Westeros.

Although readers mostly know Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon “Egg” Targaryen from the Dunk and Egg novellas, we’re given insights into the pair’s future through Martin’s other work. This includes the main series and The World of Ice and Fire, which confirm that Egg becomes king following a series of unfortunate deaths in the Targaryen family line. And Martin leads us to believe that Dunk and Egg both perish during an incident dubbed the Tragedy at Summerhall, which occurs in 259 AC.

While Martin doesn’t offer a ton of insight into what unfolds, we know it involves an attempt by Egg to bring back dragons — and wildfire. Due to the latter, Dunk and Egg are presumed to be dead. However, Ansell told Decider that the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast “know from George [R.R. Martin] Dunk survives, but we don’t know if Egg survives yet.” If Dunk is alive, that raises all sorts of questions about where he goes after this. He could even appear in A Song of Ice and Fire, though given the timeline, he might still perish before the main story opens.

3) Ser Duncan the Tall Is in Tarth

One theory about where Dunk could go after surviving the Tragedy at Summerhall is Tarth. Martin hinted a while ago that a descendant of Dunk’s had appeared in A Song of Ice and Fire. And after theories pointed to Brienne, Martin confirmed as much at Balticon (via Vanity Fair). Knowing their connection — and that Brienne eventually ends up with Dunk’s shield — it seems inevitable that Dunk will journey to Tarth at some point after The Hedge Knight. This isn’t covered in the novellas, though, so it’s possible it happens after the Tragedy at Summerhall. If Egg perishes and he doesn’t, it’s unlikely Dunk would continue to serve in the Kingsguard. Perhaps he goes to Tarth to mourn and live out his old age. In that case, it wouldn’t be all that strange that he isn’t seen in ASOIAF.

2) Dunk Could Become Coldhands

While Dunk silently mourning Egg seems like the most plausible path for him after the Tragedy at Summerhall, fans already have other ideas. On Reddit, there’s speculation that he could be Coldhands, the figure who saves Samwell Tarly and helps Bran Stark while they’re beyond the Wall. Game of Thrones gives Benjen Stark this role, but Martin’s books have yet to reveal who Coldhands actually is. And given that Coldhands is undead, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched for Dunk to play this part, even if he’s past the age of 100.

There isn’t a ton of evidence to support Dunk being Coldhands, though. He’s described as ancient and has attributes and powers that don’t really connect to Dunk. (Coldhands does not appear to be very tall, for example.) The guilt of losing Egg on his watch could lead Dunk to the Night’s Watch, however…and it’s possible he’d seek out Brynden “Bloodraven” Rivers there, too. One Redditor also points to passages that draw parallels between Dunk’s use of the word “monster” in The Mystery Night and Coldhands’ use of it speaking with Bran. It’s an interesting theory, but it does seem like a stretch.

1) Dunk Could Be Reunited With Rohanne Webber

If Dunk doesn’t disappear beyond the Wall or travel to Tarth, it’s possible he could reunite with Rohanne Webber somehow. Dunk encounters Rohanne, who is the Lady of Coldmoat at the time, during The Sworn Sword. Although he’s attempting to solve a dispute between Rohanne and Ser Eustace Osgrey throughout the novella, she and Dunk develop an attraction. Unfortunately for Dunk, she winds up marrying Eustace instead. He keeps a piece of her braid, though, and continues to dream about her, suggesting his interest remains.

And Rohanne later goes on to wed Gerold Lannister, then vanishes around 230 AC. No one knows what becomes of her, but it’s possible Dunk manages to find her somehow. Like the Coldhands theory, this seems like a stretch, if only because it’s not clear how he’d track her down so much later. Still, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ lead could cross paths with her again. It’d be a nice change of luck for him after everything else that happens.

