Doctor Who Showrunner Confirms Major Villains Won't Appear for a While

Russell T Davies is returning to Doctor Who, and he's bringing some familiar faces with him in stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate. However, it'll be a while before some iconic Doctor Who villains return. Davies's second tenure as Doctor Who's showrunner begins with the three 60th-anniversary Doctor Who specials airing in November and December and continues with the Doctor Who Holiday Special airing on Christmas Day. It only took Davies six episodes in his original Doctor Who run, which relaunched the series for modern audiences, to reintroduce the Daleks, one of the Doctor's oldest foes. However, this time around, Davies isn't as eager to play with the classics.

"I do think we've had a lot of Daleks lately," Davies told The Mirror. He noted that all the festive specials that aired during Chris Chibnall's time as Doctor Who showrunner featured the Daleks. "I think they've been done a lot – people are expecting them every year now. So I think they need a good pause. Hopefully, there's some enemies that will become new classics, but it's always good to move on."

It's unclear what qualifies as a "good pause" in Davies' mind. However, it's clear he's not entirely against bringing back classic Doctor Who villains as he has Neil Patrick Harris giving a "terrifying" performance as the Toymaker in the third 60th-anniversary special, "The Giggle."

Terry Nation created the Daleks, who appeared as the villains of Doctor Who's second serial. They've been a recurring threat to the Doctor and his allies ever since. When Davies reintroduced them for the modern Doctor Who relaunch, he tied them to the Doctor's new, tragic backstory, revealing the Dalek race had perished along with Gallifrey and the Time Lords when the Doctor took drastic measures to end the Time War. Despite that, the Daleks managed to return in various forms, sometimes led by an Emperor Dalek, Supreme Dalek, or the Dalek's creator, Davros.

