Doctor Who’s Next Season May Be Scariest Yet (and Coming Sooner Than You Think)

There is a lot for Doctor Who fans to look forward to in its next season, including some scares and an unexpected trip to Miami. The holiday season brings the annual Doctor Who Christmas Special to tide hungry fans wanting more and more of their Doctor Who content. 2025 brings Season 2 of Ncuti Gatwa’s tenure as the Fifteenth Doctor, and for fans wondering what they can expect, showrunner Russell T Davies is giving a sneak peek at all of the adventures the Doctor and his allies will be involved in.

“It’s coming, it’s sensational, there’s a lot of scares, there’s a planet in the far future that’s absolutely terrifying,” Russell T Davies told BBC’s The One Show. “There’s a trip to Miami. It’s very, very, very good and it’s coming sooner than you think.” A lot of theories can be made about what constitues a threat being terrifying or scary, but the “sooner than you think” part of Davies’ tease is perhaps the most exciting development. Does the showrunner mean Doctor Who fans can look forward to the new season in early 2025? And how early would that be? Perhaps not long after the Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day? Or in the months following its release?

#DoctorWho writer Russell T Davies gives us a sneak peek at what we can expect from the next series… ✨#TheOneShow #iPlayer pic.twitter.com/kTcakQivIU — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 11, 2024

Doctor Who adds Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE for Season 2

Another piece of exciting news is that Rose Ayling-Ellis MBE is joining Ncuti Gatwa in the second season of Doctor Who. Ayling-Ellis was recently awarded an MBE for voluntary services to the deaf community, and became the first deaf presenter of live sport at the Paralympic Games. Her credits include the BBC comedy Ludwig, EastEnders, and Strictly Come Dancing, which she won in 2021. She also claimed the BAFTA TV Award for Must-See Moment in 2022.

“We always want guest actors on Doctor Who to have fun, but Rose takes it to a whole new level,” Davies said. “She storms in with an astonishing performance of terror, anger and bravery in one of the most frightening episodes we’ve ever made.”

“I loved Doctor Who when I was growing up, so being cast in the show was a dream come true,” Rose Ayling-Ellis said. “My inner child is ecstatic with excitement! Working with Russell and filming alongside the talented cast and crew has been an incredible experience. Ncuti is a wonderful Doctor, and I can’t wait for audiences to see what we have created together.”

The Doctor Who Christmas Special, “Joy to the World,” airs December 25th at 9:10 a.m. PST / 12:10 p.m. EST on Disney+. Season 2 of Doctor Who will premiere in 2025 on Disney+, where available, and on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.