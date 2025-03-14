Russell T Davies Already Looking for Doctor Who Replacement (but Who Will It Be?)

Russell T Davies has revealed he’s already considering who might succeed him as Doctor Who showrunner, despite only being in the second year of his return to the series. The veteran writer and producer, who originally revived the show in 2005 before departing in 2010, made this surprising admission during a recent appearance on David Tennant Does a Podcast With…. The timing of these succession discussions is particularly notable as Davies prepares for the April premiere of his Doctor Who second season since returning, while the BBC has yet to officially confirm a third season. With rumors of a potential hiatus following the upcoming season, Davies’ proactive approach to finding his replacement suggests he may be planning a relatively short second tenure at the helm of the iconic science fiction series.

“I won’t go back a third time,” Davies joked during the podcast, prompting Tennant to tease that he hadn’t thought he’d return a second time either. “That’s very true, but I’m not getting younger, darling,” Davies acknowledged. “But I will need to slow down at some point. That’ll come.” The showrunner then revealed that succession planning is actively underway, stating, “There’s thinking about that, there’s conversations about that, but it’s hard. It’s a tricky one. But they better exist… imagine, I’m dead at the desk. The cliche would kill me!” Davies also reflected on his previous departure, noting, “Last time it was Steven Moffat [who replaced him], that wasn’t even a day’s work, like, ‘Right, off you go!’” These comments suggest a more deliberate approach to finding his successor this time around.

When Chris Chibnall exited the showrunner position in 2022 after his four-year run with Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor, few predicted Davies would return to the role he had left twelve years earlier. Moffat had previously succeeded Davies in 2010, overseeing the Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi, and early Whittaker eras before Chibnall took over in 2018. This small circle of creative leaders makes Davies’ current contemplation of his own successor particularly significant, as whoever follows him would become only the fourth person to guide the modern series since its revival two decades ago.

Who Could Be Next Showrunner to Guide the TARDIS Through Time and Space?

Several writers contributing to the upcoming season of Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor Who could potentially be candidates for the showrunner position. The current writing team includes Pete McTighe, Juno Dawson, Inua Ellams, and Sharma Angel-Walfall. Given their knowledge of the Doctor Who universe and their experience working directly with Davies, the upcoming season might serve as an informal audition for more prominent roles in the show’s future.

The upcoming second season will feature Ncuti Gatwa continuing his journey as the Fifteenth Doctor while introducing Varada Sethu as new companion Belinda Chandra after Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) departed at the end of the previous season. The recently released Doctor Who trailer reveals the season will explore everything from intergalactic music festivals to planets at war, with one of the most striking elements being Alan Cumming’s Mr. Ring-a-Ding, a 2D cartoon character who gains the ability to enter the real world.

Season 2 of Gatwa’s Doctor Who is set to premiere on April 12th.

