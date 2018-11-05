‘Doctor Who’ Themed Tango Performed on UK Dance Show

The Doctor from Doctor Who has a habit of showing up in unexpected places, but fans probably weren’t expecting to see her on Strictly Come Dancing.

It wasn’t Jodie Whittaker herself who played the Doctor on the British celebrity dance competition. Instead, it was BBC journalist Stacey Dooley who dressed as the Eleventh Doctor. She danced with her partner, professional dancer Kevin Clifton, who dressed as one of the Cybermen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dooley and Clifton dance the tango to the tune of the Doctor Who theme. Clifton at one point spun Dooley around like the hand of a clockface projected onto the stage. You can watch the entire performance in the video above.

Doctor Who is a British institution and Whittaker’s debut as the first female Doctor has breathed new life into the series. Season 11 debuted to 8.2 million viewers, nearly double the audience of the Season 10 premiere. That’s also a larger audience than tuned into the respective first episodes for former stars David Tennant and Matt Smith. The online reactions were also enthusiastic.

Whittaker has spoken before about what playing the Doctor means to her.

“It’s more than an honor to play the Doctor,” Whittaker said in an interview. “It means remembering everyone I used to be while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope. I can’t wait.

“It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.”

Chris Chibnall takes over as the new Doctor Who showrunner this season. He’s instituted some changes to the show’s format. He’s reportedly scrapped the annual Christmas special and has moved the show from Saturday to Sunday nights.

“New Doctor, new home!” Chibnall said in a statement when the move to Sundays was announced. “Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”

What do you think of the Doctor Who tango? Let us know in the comments!

Doctor Who airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America.