The ‘Doctor Who’ TARDIS Coffee Press Will Regenerate You Every Morning

The Doctor doesn’t always drink coffee, but when he or she does it’s out of this TARDIS coffee press. The rest of the time it’s tea out of this TARDIS teapot (though you can make some pretty fantastic tea in a French press – just saying).

Indeed, the Doctor Who TARDIS coffee press is available to order right here for $39.99 with free shipping. Sadly, it isn’t bigger on the inside, but 34 oz of rich French press-style coffee should be enough to keep any Time Lord focused. Grab it while you can because something tells us this will sell quickly. If you want to go the extra mile on the Doctor Who theme, keep in mind that this awesome TARDIS mug is only $13.99 with free shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, if you would rather sleep than get up and face the day, bedding sets for fans of Star Wars, Star Trek, Doctor Who, and space in general are being blown out over at ThinkGeek, and the prices are pretty insane. That’s because the bedding sets were deeply discounted as part of their clearance sale, then they’re slashed by another 50% when you use the code 50TIN at checkout.

For example, this Doctor Who bedding set will only set you back $39.99 with free shipping for a King-sized set with everything from the comforter to the pillowcases. Ordinarily it would run you $99.99. All of the bedding sets that are eligible for the sale can be found right here, but we’ve picked out a few of our favorite options below:

• Star Trek TOS Schematic Duvet Cover and Pillow Cases

• Galaxy Bedding Set

• Star Wars Death Star Bedding

• Star Trek Starfleet Academy Duvet Cover and Pillow Cases

• Star Trek Borg Duvet Cover and Pillow Cases

• Star Trek TNG LCARS Duvet Cover and Pillowcases

• Star Wars TIE Fighter Bedding

Again, make sure to use the code 50TIN at checkout to get the additional 50% off. You should also keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. You can shop ThinkGeek’s entire clearance sale right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.