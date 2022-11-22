Doom Patrol Season 4 Trailer Released

HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming, fourth episode of Doom Patrol, the fan-favorite DC adaptation that brings one of the strangest teams at DC to the screen -- and retains every bit of their strangeness while doing it. This season sees the team facing their imminent deaths -- and struggling to deal with that reality, and to determine how best to continue with that knowledge. The series will introduce Madeline Zima (Twin Peaks, Californication) as Casey Brinke, the superhero known as Space Case, in a sign that they will not only be adapting some of the Gerard Way/Nick Derington stories, but that the season will be reality-bending in nature.

The trailer reinforces that, teasing extra-dimensional villains, time travel, and an exploration of the team's powers by way of "Project Immortus," a group obsessed with immortality who will seemingly serve as the central antagonists for the season.

You can see the trailer below.

Doom Patrol reimagines one of DC's most beloved groups of superheroes: "Robotman" aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), "Negative Man" aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), "Elasti-Woman" aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), "Crazy Jane" (Diane Guerrero), "Cyborg" aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), joined by former super villain "Madame Rouge" aka Laura de Mille (Michelle Gomez). Each member of the Doom Patrol suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities, but also left them scarred and disfigured. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Season four opens with the team unexpectedly traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness, or the fate of the world?

The series stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, and Matthew Zuk. Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Doom Patrol will have a two-episode premiere on December 8 on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through January 5. An additional six new episodes from season four will be released in 2023.