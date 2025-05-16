J.J. Abrams’ New Max Series Debuts With an Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Score

Duster, the new TV show from executive producer and writer J.J. Abrams, is off to a good start with critics. As the series arrives on Max, it’s Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of this writing, it has a 90% critics score from 29 reviews submitted. Among the highlights pointed out are Josh Holloway’s lead performance as Jim Ellis and the show’s old-school aesthetic and charm. Though it doesn’t sound like Duster is destined to become an all-time classic in the storytelling department, many find it to be an enjoyable series that’s worth checking out.

“Making great use of Josh Holloway’s rugged charm and a retro aesthetic that recalls 1970s television, Duster slaps a fresh coat of paint on a vintage vehicle,” reads the Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

In Duster, Holloway’s Jim Ellis is a getaway driver who teams up with FBI agent Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson) to take down a criminal organization led by Ezra Saxton (Keith David). The show has been in the works for some time. It was first announced in 2020, but Max didn’t order it to series until 2023. Duster is part of Bad Robot’s deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Abrams has been on a bit of a hot streak with TV shows recently. Just last year, he executive produced Presumed Innocent and Batman: Caped Crusader, both of which also earned positive reviews. They even scored some notable accolades; Jake Gyllenhaal was nominated for his performance at the Golden Globes and the series received a Writers Guild Awards nod. Batman: Caped Crusader was nominated for Best Animated Series at the Critics Choice Awards.

One thing that’s notable about Duster is it marks Abrams’ first writing credit since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. He wasn’t just involved with the series as a producer, he had an active hand in crafting the story. That Duster has earned positive reviews bodes well for Abrams’ upcoming creative endeavors, which includes a new film starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega. Rise of Skywalker was hit with a mixed reception, in large part due to an underwhelming script. Prior to that, Abrams’ projects were generally well-received, so it’s encouraging that he’s still able to deliver an entertaining title. Perhaps this will be the first step on a post-Rise of Skywalker career revival for Abrams.

Duster may not find itself in contention at the next Emmys ceremony, but for anyone interested in retro-inspired crime thrillers, it could be a treat. It’ll be interesting to see if the word of mouth has any meaningful impact on Duster‘s viewership figures. If it’s a hit for Max, the door could be open for future seasons down the road. The streaming landscape if full of programming options vying for viewers’ attention, but with positive reviews in its corner, Duster‘s classic approach might help it stand out from the crowd.

