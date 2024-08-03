Batman: Caped Crusader EP Addresses Comparisons to Matt Reeves’ The Batman Movie

Batman: Caped Crusader made its debut on Prime Video this weekend, bringing a new vision for the DC Universe to life after years of being in the works. Caped Crusader boasts a pretty impressive roster of producers and creators working behind-the-scenes, including The Batman director and co-writer Matt Reeves, which naturally led some to find similarities between the projects during the show’s years of development. According to executive producer Bruce Timm, he worried about potentially being asked to make an animated version of The Batman, only to discover the opposite when meeting Reeves and fellow producer J.J. Abrams. The two then gave notes on the pilot episode of Caped Crusader, before handing over the day-to-day operations to Timm.

“Early on they said, ‘You know what, we don’t want to influence you on how to make the show, we’ll do whatever we can to help make that happen’” Timm revealed in an interview with The Wrap. “They’ve been really great and very supportive of the show.”

Is Batman: Caped Crusader Renewed for Season 2?

It was already confirmed that Caped Crusader has earned a two-season order from Prime Video, after moving to the platform following a cancellation from Max. Season 2 does not have a confirmed release date.

“Batman: The Animated Series helped pioneer in the evolution of superhero storytelling and defined the Dark Knight for a generation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “Batman: Caped Crusader will no doubt continue that tradition and, alongside Merry Little Batman and Bat-Family, we’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Animation to offer a variety of takes of the Batman mythos to our global Prime Video customers.”

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

In Batman: Caped Crusader, welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne (Hamish Linklater) becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications. The cast of Batman: Caped Crusader also includes Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Mckenna Grace, Jason Watkins, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, and Haley Joel Osment.

The series is a reimagining of the Batman mythology through the visionary lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm. Based on DC characters, Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include Ed Brubaker, James Tucker, Daniel Pipski, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

The first season of Batman: Caped Crusader is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Season 2 is confirmed, and will debut on the platform at a later date.