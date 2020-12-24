Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog and More Cartoon Network Shows Coming to HBO Max

Earlier today WarnerMedia’s HBO Max announced the slate of content that will be released on the service starting in January, and with it revealed they’re tapping into their extensive stable of shows from Cartoon Network. Starting on January 1, every episode of Ed, Edd n Eddy, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, and Codename: Kids Next Door will all be streaming on HBO Max for subscribers. In addition the second season of Craig of the Creek will debut as well in the new year, offering fans of the classic cartoons the perfect chance to revisit some childhood favorites.

Cartoon Network originals aren’t the only new shows coming to HBO Max as well with Adult Swim shows 12 oz. Mouse, The Jellies!, and Tom Goes to the Mayor all set to appear as well. A whole slew of DC animated TV shows will debut on HBO Max as well including Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond (and the feature film Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker), and Green Lantern: The Animated Series. These shows are making the leap over to Max after the DC Universe app transitions into a comics-only service.

Quite a few Batman and Superman live-action titles are coming back to HBO Max on January 1st, including all three films in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Also arriving on the same day are other films like Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior and Mad Max: Fury Road.

The biggest title coming to HBO Max in January is The Little Things, the new Warner Bros. thriller starring the Oscar-winning trio of Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto. The Little Things was originally planned as a full theatrical release, but will become the first 2021 Warner Bros. film to get a day-and-date launch on HBO Max. The studio will continue this release strategy for all of their feature film releases next year including the likes of Mortal Kombat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and In the Heights.

The Cartoon Network hub on HBO Max is one of many stops on the streaming service and currently houses the likes of PowerPuff Girls, Teen Titans, Dexter’s Lab, We Bear Bears, Over the Garden Wall, Regular Show, Adventure Time, and Steven Universe.

Other hubs on HBO Max that show off their breadth of available streaming titles include Max Originals, HBO proper, DC, Turner Classic Movies, [adult swim], Studio Ghibli, Sesame Workshop, Looney Tunes, and Crunchy Roll.