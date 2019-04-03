Emilia Clarke Told Her Mom the Ending of ‘Game of Thrones’

The final season premiere of Game of Thrones is less than two weeks away, and fans are dying to finally find out how things will end for their favorite characters in Westeros. While no one outside of production is supposed to know how the beloved series ends, some of the show’s cast has admitted to letting the big spoilers slip. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) was recently asked by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show if she’s revealed the ending to anyone, and she admitted that she told her mother.

“I’ve got to be honest, I did … I wasn’t supposed to, I told my mum.” Clarke shared, “The good thing about telling my mom was that she’s a vault. Because she’s [already] forgotten it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m kind of jealous of your mom,” Colbert replied.

“If she falls asleep on a plane, I’m quite worried she’s going to say it [talking in her sleep] and not know it happened,” Clarke joked.

The actor when on to discuss what it was like to make the final season of the epic series, admitting that the ending made her cry.

“I went for a very long walk … I couldn’t quite handle that. It should have been raining, it was that kind of a moment,” she explained.

Clarke is not the only Game of Thrones star to admit to sharing the show’s ending. Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) recently revealed that she told the ending to some of the people close to her. There was also a story going around that Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) told his wife, Rose Leslie (Ygritte), how the series ends, but she has since clarified those rumors.

In addition to promoting the final season, Clarke also wrote a piece for the New Yorker last month, which revealed that she nearly died from two brain aneurysms during her time on the HBO series.

In the Late Show interview, Colbert asked Clarke how the experience had changed her outlook on life.

“Being completely honest, it made me petrified most of the time,” she explained. “I wish I could sit here and say, ‘I was like, let’s go jump out of a plane.’” She jokingly added, “But I did do Game of Thrones, which was similar, certain seasons.”

Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season premieres on Sunday, April 14th on HBO.

