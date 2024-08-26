Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 First Look Released by Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for season four, part two, of their hit romantic comedy Emily in Paris. The fourth season picked up on August 15th after the bombshell that was the season three finale — and shows that in spite of the opportunity that opened up at the end of that season, Emily (Lily Collins) isn’t with Gabriel or Alfie at this point. The first trailer, which debuted earlier this month, showed Emily in the park, telling her friend Mindy (Ashley Park) about all the attractive men she saw on her run. In the new “first look” trailer for part two, due out in September, Emily has everything she wants — but is it what she needs? From skiing in the French Alps to taking a Roman holiday, she’s ready for her next adventure.

As is the Netflix custom, the season will be split into two parts. This time around, they’ll release only a month apart, with each half consisting of five episodes. You can see the trailer below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the show:

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

Besides Emily in Paris, Collins (who starred in Inheritance and Mirror Mirror) is expected to star in Mattel Studios’ Polly Pocket, one of a number of high-profile projects announced following the massive commercial success of Barbie last year. The film recently lost its director and presumably its script, when Girls creator Lena Dunham stepped away due to creative differences with MGM, who are underwriting the movie.

“Lily is so smart and so specific and so productorial,” producer Robbie Brenner said last year. “It’s just been an incredible collaboration, so we are thrilled about it. Hopefully, we’ll be making that at some point in the future.”

Emily in Paris season four, part two is set to debut on Netflix on September 12th. The rest of the series is already there.