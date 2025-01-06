Colin Farrell Wins Third Golden Globe for The Penguin: “I Guess It’s Prosthetics From Here on Out”

Colin Farrell’s performance in The Penguin is nothing to squawk at. Farrell, who reprised his role from 2022’s The Batman movie as Oz Cobb in the acclaimed HBO series, won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday night. It marked Farrell’s third Golden Globe win and his first in the category following wins for the films In Bruges (2008) and The Banshees of Inisherin (2022).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No one to thank on this one. I did it all by myself. Just a raw, pared-away performance,” Farrell joked in his acceptance speech. “35, 34… [There are] too many people to thank. You all know it takes a village, whether it’s on the small screen or the big screen. I’m here on the backs of the talents of so many people through the years, maybe this one more than others.”

Farrell first thanked the makeup team and makeup designer Mike Marino, who previously received an Oscar nomination for the prosthetics that, over three hours, transformed the Irish actor into the scarred, crooked-nosed Gotham City criminal.

“I became a catalyst for that team’s brilliance,” Farrell said, before going on to thank co-star Cristin Milioti, who played Oz’s rival Sofia Falcone, and “genius” series creator and showrunner Lauren LeFranc. (Milioti was nominated in the actress category for limited series or motion picture made for television, which was awarded to Jodie Foster for HBO’s True Detective: Night Country.)

The actor went on to thank Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, Max’s Head of Original Programming Sarah Aubrey, as well as The Penguin executive producer and The Batman director Matt Reeves for “re-envisioning [Gotham City] for The Batman film.”



“I guess it’s prosthetics from here on out,” Farrell quipped.

Farrell also thanked fellow nominees Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow), Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer), Kevin Kline (Disclaimer), Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), and Andrew Scott (Ripley).

In a 2022 interview, Farrell described his three-hour transformation of makeup and prosthetics as “absolute liberation.”



“I thought that it would be very limiting. I really did. I thought I’d be just oppressed by this [suit] – and it was totally the opposite,” Farrell said. “When the piece moves as well as the piece that was designed for the Penguin moved, my eyebrows moved to my cheeks and my smile, it was f—ing insane. I didn’t have any fear that Colin could be seen through.”

All episodes of The Penguin — starring Farrell and Milioti alongside Rhenzy Feliz, Deirdre O’Connell, Clancy Brown, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Michael Kelly, Carmen Ejogo, Michael Zegen, Theo Rossi, and Mark Strong — are streaming on Max.