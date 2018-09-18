‘Game of Thrones’ Wins Emmy for Best Drama Series

Game of Thrones‘ reign at the Emmys is still going strong.

The beloved HBO series took home the Best Drama Series award during tonight’s proceedings, beating out shows like Westworld, The Americans, and Stranger Things. You can check out the show’s acceptance speech below.

#GameOfThrones creator D.B. Weiss thanks the cast and crew for best drama #Emmys win: “The show is only as good as the people who make it.” pic.twitter.com/iiX4BslYhi — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2018

This is just the latest time that Game of Thrones has won this accolade, after taking home the Best Drama trophy in 2015 and 2016. It also is just one of the awards that the show took home during tonight’s ceremony, with Peter Dinklage also winning for Best Supporting Actor.

This round of Emmy Awards comes to Game of Thrones at a unique time, as the series is nearing its final season. But according to George R. R. Martin, who created the show’s source material, the series could have theoretically continued along for a lot longer.

“I don’t know,” Martin explained during an interview on the Emmys red carpet. “Ask David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] when they come through. We could have gone to 11, 12, 13 seasons, but I guess they wanted a life.”

As Martin went on to explain, he believes that the series omitted quite a lot of content from his original novels, which would have theoretically helped the show carry on.

“If you’ve read my novels, you know there was enough material for more seasons.” Martin added. “They made certain cuts, but that’s fine.”

But even then, it sounds like Game of Thrones won’t be out of the television landscape anytime soon, with an array of different spinoff series in development.

“We have five other shows – five prequels in development – that are based on other periods in the history of Westeros.” Martin continued. “Some of them just a hundred years before Game of Thrones, some of them 5000 years before Game of Thrones.”

In the meantime, fans will surely be turning their attention to Game of Thrones, with some of the series’ cast members hinting that the final batch of episodes will be satisfying.

“It was a surprise,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, said in an interview earlier this month. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’” Coster-Waldau said in a previous interview. “To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for. It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will debut sometime in 2019.