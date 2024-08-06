Eugene and Dan Levy in Talks to Host 2024 Emmys

The next Emmy Awards might end up being a family reunion. On Tuesday, it was reported that Eugene and Dan Levy are currently in talks to co-host the fall 2024 Emmy Awards. The ceremony, which will be the 76th Primetime Emmys, will be held at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15th. Reports indicate that negotiations surrounding the hosting gig are still ongoing with the Television Academy, and that a formal deal is not yet in place.

The 76th Emmys would be the latest hosting job for the Levys, as the father-son duo previously presented at the 2020 SAG Awards together, as well as an episode of Ellen. The pair are no strangers to the Emmys themselves, as their series Schitt’s Creek earned a number of nominations over its six seasons, sweeping at the 2020 ceremony with a total of nine awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Are the Nominees for the 76th Emmys?

FX’s Shogun leads the pack of the 76th Emmy Awards nominations, with a record-setting total of 25 nominations. FX’s The Bear also broke the record for most comedy series nominations with a total of 23 nominations. Other series that were prolifically nominated include Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with 21, HBO/Max’s True Detective: Night Country with 19, and Netflix’s The Crown with 18.

“We are here to recognize the exceptional work that aired between June of 2023 and May of 2024, all leading up to television’s biggest night,” said Emmys boss Chris Abrego ahead of the nominations. “Today, I’m honored to celebrate the astonishing work of our…creative community.”

Will Schitt’s Creek Return?

Ever since Schitt’s Creek wrapped its sixth and final season in 2020, fans have wondered if the ensemble cast will reunite or revive the show in some way. Annie Murphy, who co-starred alongside the Levys as Alexis Rose on the series, told ComicBook in 2023 what she would love about that potential reunion.

“What I would want out of it is just to hang out with my buds again,” Murphy admitted. “We had the best time — and to watch Catherine O’Hara work again. What a woman. I miss them all so m uch. I actually hung out with Sarah Levy, who was Twila, last night and that filled my bucket a lot, but I just miss them all a lot and we had the best time working on that show. Who knows what’s going to happen down the road, but at least I still have all their phone numbers so I can call them.”