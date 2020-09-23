Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Returned for Enola Holmes 2

The Holmes family is returning to the screen this fall, ready to solve another mystery. Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 will see Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown reprise her role as the titular Enola, with Henry Cavill returning to play her older brother, renowned sleuth Sherlock Holmes. Cavill is no stranger to film and TV franchises, but he was excited to come back to make another Enola with Brown.

"It's important to get things right," Cavill told Total Film in the magazine's most recent issue. "It's important to make sure the tone of things is not lost in the potential excitement of franchises and universes."

"Sherlock enjoys it enormously, much as it frustrates him and he's scuppered by trying to work out who on Earth it is," Cavill continued, talking about his character's role in solving the mysteries of the Enola Holmes films. "I think part of him enjoys actually being genuinely challenged. It isn't boring. He's on the back foot, and against the ropes."

Who Stars in Enola Holmes 2?

Brown and Cavill aren't the only stars from Enola Holmes making their way back for Netflix's sequel. Helena Bonham Carter is returning to reprise the role of their mother, Eudoria Holmes. Also returning are Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury; Susie Wokama as Edith; and Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade. The film will see newcomers David Thewlis and Sharon Duncan-Brewster joining the franchise.

Harry Bradbeer will be coming back to direct Enola Holmes 2, from a screenplay written by Jack Thorne. The films are based on Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries book series.

What is Enola Holmes 2 About?

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for Enola Holmes 2:

"Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency – only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world – from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!"

Enola Holmes 2 is set to arrive on Netflix on November 4th. The first film is already available on the streaming service.