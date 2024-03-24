Immaculate: Sydney Sweeney Reveals Intense Final Scene Took Surprising Amount of Takes

Immaculate hit theaters this weekend, and the new horror movie is the latest theatrical release to star Sydney Sweeny. In the new film, Sweeny plays Cecilia, "an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside." Unfortunately, things take a dark turn for Cecilia when it becomes clear that "her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors." ComicBook.com recently spoke to Sweeney about the project, and she teased some fun bloopers. During the chat, Sweeney also revealed the movie's intense final scene only took one take.

"One," Sweeney replied when asked how many times she had to film the movie's big final scene. "Yeah, that's the first take ... We were actually rushed for the day. We were at a location that we didn't have a lot of time at and we had some stunt work that we had to get in. So we needed more time for other scenes. So we didn't rehearse or plan anything for that particular one that you saw ... We just set up the camera. I was like, 'Okay, we'll start here, we'll walk over here, we'll come back and we'll just see what happens.' And Mike's [Mohan] like, 'Do you wanna rehearse, walk through it?' I'm like, 'No, let's just go for it and see what happens.'"

You can watch our interview with Sweeney at the top of the page.

Sydney Sweeny Shares Behind-the-Scenes Immaculate Photos:

Sweeney has shared some gory behind-the-scenes videos from her time making the movie. You can check out some of the posts below:

"Two thumbs up cause @immaculatemovie is in theaters now and you can buy tickets," she wrote earlier this week.

"Made a little movie in Italy last year with the help of some incredible people," she added in a post yesterday. "To my entire cast and crew, I can't thank you enough for such an amazing experience. none of this would have been possible without your trust, hard work, and fun crazy energy. watching this movie come to life after so many years has been a dream come true. now I'm probably gonna spam my insta with some pics and there's fake blood so I'm sorry in advance but it's a horror film and you can't not be drenched in blood. ok byeeee love you :) go see @immaculatemovie in theaters now."

What Are Critics Saying About Immaculate?

The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% critics score with some reviews calling it "intense" and "deeply unsettling."

In addition to Sweeney, Immaculate also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. The movie was directed by Michael Mohan and has been Rated R for "strong and bloody violent content, grisly images, nudity, and some language." The film marks the first movie Sweeney has produced.

Immaculate is now playing in theaters.