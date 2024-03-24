Immaculate: Sydney Sweeney Reveals Horror Movie Has Some Hilarious Bloopers

A lot of movies hit theaters this weekend, including Immaculate, the new horror film starring Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus, Euphoria). This makes the third film in recent months Sweeney has starred in after Anyone But You and Madame Web. In the movie, Sweeney stars as Cecilia, "an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors." The movie is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 72% critics score with some reviews calling it "intense" and "deeply unsettling." Despite the movie's dark themes, it sounds like Sweeney had a fun time making the movie. While chatting with ComicBook.com, the star revealed the film has some hilarious bloopers.

"They both take different physical...," Sweeney shared with a laugh when asked what was more physically demanding – wearing the fake pregnancy belly in Immaculate or hanging upside down as Spider-Woman in Madame Web. "I'm trying to think of which one's harder. There's a lot of technical things when you're running with a belly, and I was barefoot and it was really cold, and I ended up being too fast for the guys to be able to catch me."

"It's really funny," she continued. "There's some outtakes of me running and I'm just still running and I'm like, 'Wait, where did the guys go?' And you see on the camera, the guy is starting to slowly fall back further and further and further because they couldn't keep up with me. So that was funny. But hanging upside down for a long time, you can get a little lightheaded. So that's the challenging part."

Who Stars in Immaculate?

In addition to Sweeney, Immaculate also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. The movie was directed by Michael Mohan and has been Rated R for "strong and bloody violent content, grisly images, nudity, and some language." The film marks the first movie Sweeney has produced.

"I just wrapped the first film I've ever produced, Immaculate, with the most amazing cast and crew," Sweeney shared on Instagram last year. "I can't even begin to describe what an amazing experience it's been these past few months in Rome. I've learned so much and can't wait to share all the madness we created with you."

Immaculate is now playing in theaters.