What Time Does Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Release?

After making fans wait for almost three years, the second season of Netflix’s One Piece live-action is all set for its premiere. Despite the initial skepticism of fans, the first season received acclaim in 2023 from both fans and critics alike and became the most popular live-action series of all time. The live-action also helped popularize the series across the globe even further, which was the primary goal Eiichiro Oda had in mind before agreeing to the series. The series isn’t a one-on-one adaptation of the manga, but it stays faithful to Oda’s vision and the spirit of the story, which is why it’s well-loved even among manga readers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season 1 concludes after the Arlong Park Arc, leaving the Loguetown Arc to be adapted in the next season. Season 2 will not only bring the Straw Hat Pirates to Loguetown but also commence their journey in the Grand Line, also known as the Pirate Graveyard. The series will feature some of the most anticipated moments ever, as well as the new characters who will be introduced before the Alabasta Saga. Since Season 2 is approaching its premiere, here’s exactly when you can start watching.

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The second season will be out on March 10th at 12:00 AM PT, the standard time for almost all Netflix releases. Just like the prequel, this season will release eight episodes at the same time. The series is all set for its second and third seasons to wrap up the Alabasta Saga, the second saga of the series. Even after three seasons, a huge part of the story still has to be adapted since the manga has a total of 11 sagas, including the ongoing Final Saga. The manga is currently in the final phase, but even after the live-action is cutting off major scenes and making many changes from the original story, it will take years for it to adapt everything.

The story in Season 2 will take the Straw Hat Pirates to the Grand Line, a world they have only ever heard about, and it’s full of unpredictable dangers. Whether it’s the weather or the people, the crew has to be wary of everything, but they are well prepared to deal with any challenge they face along the way. The upcoming season will introduce several new characters, including new crew members who will come aboard the Going Merry and travel the entire world together.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!