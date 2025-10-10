Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (October 10th)

As we head into the second weekend of October, many of the major streaming services have new movies and TV reinforcements on the way, allowing subscribers to pack titles onto their watchlists over the next few days. From box office smash hits to quirky dark TV comedies, this weekend has a lot of new arrivals in the world of streaming.
On Friday, Peacock kicked off the weekend with a bang by delivering the streaming debut of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie. This is one of the biggest films of the year so far, so it will likely be a huge weekend for Peacock.
On Sunday, HBO Max is set to add the premiere of what could be it’s next great comedy series. Alongside the linear HBO premiere, HBO Max is adding the first episode of The Chair Company, which comes from I Think You Should Leave creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. This new addition comes just a couple of days after HBO Max brings one of the most talked about horror films of the last couple years to its lineup. The Substance arrived on Friday, giving the service the must-watch horror title of the whole weekend.
You can check out the full list of this weekend’s new streaming arrivals below!
Thursday, October 9th
NETFLIX
The Maze Runner
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Maze Runner: Death Cure
Boots — NETFLIX SERIES
The Resurrected (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Victoria Beckham (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)
PEACOCK
The Bikeriders
O’ahu Shores, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
HULU
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21
Crime Beat: Complete Seasons 6a-6c
Customer Wars: Complete Season 5
In Search of Aliens: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 23
WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
PRIME VIDEO
Saquon (2025)
Friday, October 10th
NETFLIX
Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Father, the BTK Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Old Money (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Swim to Me (CL) — NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in Cabin 10 — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
HBO MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)
Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
The Substance (MUBI)
The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
How To Train Your Dragon – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
HULU
9-1-1: Season 9 Premiere
9-1-1: Nashville: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Premiere
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy: Special Premiere
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Omen (2006)
Saint Clare (2024)
PARAMOUNT+
Vicious original movie premiere
PRIME VIDEO
John Candy: I Like Me (2025)
The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)
TUBI
Adopted 2 – Tubi Original
Always Lady London – Tubi Original
Saturday, October 11th
NETFLIX
Typhoon Family (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)
HBO MAX
Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)
Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)
HULU
Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 20-22
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-2, and 5
TUBI
Sting
Sunday, October 12th
HBO MAX
The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original)
The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
HULU
Vinland Saga: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Matlock (season 2 premiere)
Elsbeth (season 3 premiere)