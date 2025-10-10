Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (October 10th)

As we head into the second weekend of October, many of the major streaming services have new movies and TV reinforcements on the way, allowing subscribers to pack titles onto their watchlists over the next few days. From box office smash hits to quirky dark TV comedies, this weekend has a lot of new arrivals in the world of streaming.

On Friday, Peacock kicked off the weekend with a bang by delivering the streaming debut of the live-action How to Train Your Dragon movie. This is one of the biggest films of the year so far, so it will likely be a huge weekend for Peacock.

On Sunday, HBO Max is set to add the premiere of what could be it’s next great comedy series. Alongside the linear HBO premiere, HBO Max is adding the first episode of The Chair Company, which comes from I Think You Should Leave creators Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. This new addition comes just a couple of days after HBO Max brings one of the most talked about horror films of the last couple years to its lineup. The Substance arrived on Friday, giving the service the must-watch horror title of the whole weekend.

You can check out the full list of this weekend’s new streaming arrivals below!

Thursday, October 9th

NETFLIX

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: Death Cure

Boots — NETFLIX SERIES

The Resurrected (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Victoria Beckham (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)

PEACOCK

The Bikeriders

O’ahu Shores, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

HULU

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21

Crime Beat: Complete Seasons 6a-6c

Customer Wars: Complete Season 5

In Search of Aliens: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 23

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

Saquon (2025)

Friday, October 10th

NETFLIX

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Father, the BTK Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Old Money (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Swim to Me (CL) — NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in Cabin 10 — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

HBO MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)

Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

The Substance (MUBI)

The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

How To Train Your Dragon – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

HULU

9-1-1: Season 9 Premiere

9-1-1: Nashville: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Premiere

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy: Special Premiere

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Omen (2006)

Saint Clare (2024)

PARAMOUNT+

Vicious original movie premiere

PRIME VIDEO

John Candy: I Like Me (2025)

The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)

TUBI

Adopted 2 – Tubi Original

Always Lady London – Tubi Original

Saturday, October 11th

NETFLIX

Typhoon Family (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)

HBO MAX

Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)

Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)

HULU

Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 20-22

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-2, and 5

TUBI

Sting

Sunday, October 12th

HBO MAX

The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original)

The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

HULU

Vinland Saga: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PARAMOUNT+

Matlock (season 2 premiere)

Elsbeth (season 3 premiere)