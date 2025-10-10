5 Hidden Gem Movies You Must Watch On Disney+ Right Now

The library available on Disney+ is a monument to modern media consolidation. The streaming service acts as a central hub for some of the most dominant and culturally significant franchises of the last century, from the foundational animated classics that built the Disney empire to the cinematic universes of Marvel and Star Wars. This curated collection of blockbuster properties creates an overwhelming gravitational pull, ensuring that tentpole films and high-budget series are always at the forefront of the user experience. For most subscribers, Disney+ is the official home of Iron Man, Luke Skywalker, and Indiana Jones, which is enough to justify the subscription.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney+’s focus on universally recognized brands, however, often casts a shadow over the deeper corners of the platform’s catalog. Buried beneath the endless scroll of superhero sequels and animated remakes is a treasure trove of standalone films and forgotten classics that are just as deserving of attention. These hidden gems represent a different era of the studio’s history, a time before every project was designed to launch a multi-billion-dollar saga.

5) Remember the Titans

Image courtesy of Disney+

The enduring appeal of Remember the Titans stems from its tightly focused narrative, which translates the sprawling issue of racial integration in the American South into a contained and emotionally resonant character drama. The film uses the pressurized environment of a football training camp as a crucible for social change, centering the story on the professional and personal conflict between the newly appointed Black head coach, Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), and the demoted white coach, Bill Yoast (Will Patton).

Their journey from distrustful colleagues to a unified coaching staff provides the central metaphor for the team’s own integration. By anchoring the broader historical themes to the evolving relationships between its key characters, Remember the Titans creates a powerful and accessible parable about reconciliation.

4) Splash

Image courtesy of Disney+

Released in 1984, Splash was a turning point for both Disney and its star, Tom Hanks. Directed by Ron Howard, the film tells the story of Allen Bauer (Hanks), a man who nearly drowns off the coast of Cape Cod and is rescued by a mysterious woman named Madison (Daryl Hannah). What he doesn’t realize is that his savior is a mermaid, and her decision to follow him onto land sets off a funny, chaotic, and deeply sincere love story.

While the premise sounds like a simple fantasy, the movie treats its central relationship with surprising realism, grounding Madison’s struggle to adapt to human life in moments of genuine vulnerability. As a result, the film’s blend of romantic comedy and mythic fantasy paved the way for later genre hybrids, balancing magical elements with emotional truth. Plus, Hanks and Hannah’s chemistry gives the story lasting warmth, while John Candy’s hilarious supporting turn provides a sharp contrast to the film’s tenderness.

3) The Brave Little Toaster

Image courtesy of Disney+

On its surface, The Brave Little Toaster is a simple adventure about a group of loyal appliances searching for their owner. However, this animated feature is remembered for its surprisingly mature and often dark exploration of themes like abandonment, obsolescence, and existential dread.

The story follows a toaster, a lamp, an electric blanket, a radio, and a vacuum cleaner who leave their quiet country home to find their beloved master in the city. Still, The Brave Little Toaster is not afraid to place its charming protagonists in genuine peril, from a terrifying junkyard where other appliances meet their end to a creepy repair shop. This willingness to explore darker emotions and complex ideas gives the movie a surprising depth that has allowed it to endure as a cult classic, a film that resonates with adults as much as it entertains children.

2) Holes

Image courtesy of Disney+

Based on Louis Sachar’s beloved novel, Holes remains one of the most original live-action films Disney has ever produced. The story follows Stanley Yelnats (Shia LaBeouf), a teenager wrongfully sent to a desert correctional camp where the warden forces inmates to dig endless holes under the blazing sun. However, what begins as a quirky punishment evolves into a generations-spanning mystery that ties Stanley’s fate to a century-old curse.

Holes succeeds because it refuses to talk down to its audience, weaving humor, tragedy, and redemption into a surprisingly intricate narrative that rewards attentive viewers. Furthermore, the movie’s message about breaking cycles of injustice hits just as hard today. Because of that, Holes is a rare family film that’s as thoughtful as it is entertaining.

1) The Rocketeer

Image courtesy of Disney+

Released in the wake of Tim Burton’s Batman, a film that had fundamentally reshaped the comic book genre with its gothic and psychologically complex vision, The Rocketeer functions as a powerful work of stylistic defiance. The film champions a form of heroism rooted in the accessible decency of its protagonist, stunt pilot Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell). He is a blue-collar hero whose motivations are driven by loyalty and circumstance, standing in stark contrast to the tormented archetypes that were beginning to define the genre.

This commitment to narrative clarity extends to its choice of villains. By pitting Secord against the unambiguous evil of the Nazi regime, the film bypasses moral complexity to focus on the pure thrill of righteous conflict, directly mirroring the structure of the 1930s serials it emulates. The Rocketeer’s greatest achievement is this very simplicity, presenting a confident argument for the enduring power of aspirational, uncomplicated heroism in an era that was moving steadily toward darkness.

What other Disney+ hidden gem do you think deserves a spot on this list? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!