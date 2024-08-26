Everybody Still Hates Chris Premiere Date Announced With First Look

15 years after the sitcom about Chris Rock’s childhood ended its four-season run on The CW, Everybody Still Hates Chris. Comedy Central announced Monday that the adult animated series — a revival of the Rock-narrated Everybody Hates Chris, which starred Tyler James Williams in the title role — will premiere Wednesday, September 25th at 10pm ET/PT. Rock is executive producing and will voice “Adult Chris,” who narrates the life story of his teenage self (voiced by Saturday and Fright Krewe‘s Tim Johnson Jr., replacing Williams) and his experience growingup as a skinny nerd in a working-class family in Bed-Stuy,Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.

The network also shared a first-look image, below, revealing a similar animation style to Star Trek: Lower Decks (both series are produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions and animated by Titmouse).

Original series stars Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold reprise their roles as Chris’ parents. His father, Julius, is a gentlegiant with a relentless work ethic, and tightwad approach to life. Hegrew up dirt poor, so he knows the cost of everything down to the penny.He works two jobs to support the family, and on his days off, he takeson a third job. Chris’ mother, Rochelle, is smart, strong-willed, and has anurturing spirit — but she can also be hot-headed, especially when itcomes to her kids. She tolerates zero nonsense, so she quits more jobsin a month than most people do in a lifetime.

The cast includes Ozioma Akagha (Teen Titans Go!) as Chris’ feisty baby sister, Tonya, with the face of an angel and the heart of a demon, who gets along withher middle brother Drew but leaps at any chance to get Chris introuble; Terrence Little Gardenhigh (Danger Force) voices Chris’ younger brother,the golden child of the family who is the epitome of Black Excellence:handsome, athletic, a ladies man, taller and cooler than his olderbrother Chris; and Gunnar Sizemore (Kung Fu Panda) voices Greg,Chris’s only friend at school who is girl-obsessed, status conscious andraised by a single dad.

Rock serves as executive producer via Chris Rock Enterprises with showrunner Sanjay Shah (Central Park), Everybody Hates Chris co-creator Ali LeRoi, and Michael Rotenberg (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Dave Becky (Duncanville) of 3 Arts Entertainment. Chris Prynoski (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Shannon Prynoski (Big Mouth), AntonioCanobbio (Royal Crackers), and Ben Kalina (Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart) executive produce for Titmouse, the animation studio behind Big Mouth and the Animaniacs and Beavis and Butt-Head revivals.

Everybody Still Hates Chris premieres Sept. 25th on Comedy Central and will be available to stream on Paramount+.